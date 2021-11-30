Victor Issa, Acclaimed Figurative Sculptor, Creates Bronze Bust in Honor of Art Van Elslander

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The A.A. Van Eslander Foundation, founded in memory of Art Van Elslander, (1930-2018) Founder & Chairman of Art Van Furniture, invited Victor Issa, acclaimed Figurative Sculptor, to create a bronze bust in honor of Art Van Eslander.

“I felt deeply honored when the foundation reached out to me inviting me to create Mr. Elslander’s bronze bust," states Issa. "The family was very supportive of and involved with the project. Their review of the work in progress was extremely encouraging and helpful. My desire was to capture not just his physical likeness, but to portray his buoyant, generous and open spirit of giving."

Art Van Furniture is the Midwest largest furniture and mattress retailer. Eslander began with his first store in 1959 and grew to 94 outlets in Michigan, Illinois, Ohio, and Indiana. His A. A. Van Elslander Foundation carries on his philanthropic legacy. Mr. Van Elslander passed away in 2018, leaving a tremendous legacy of philanthropy. The A.A. Van Elslander Foundation’s philanthropic agenda is directed by Mr. Van Elslander’s desire to provide support to Michigan–based charities benefiting children, health and human services.

Issa continues, “By the end of the project I felt close enough to the family that I deeply wished to attend the dedication ceremony on his birthday, September 27 2021. COVID circumstances made it a challenge. But I celebrate their bond, their love and their dedication, and the wonderful work of the foundation as they carry Art’s legacy forward.”

Whether saving Detroit’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, launching a challenge program which raised $20 million for Michigan charities, or giving anonymous support to a family in need, Eslander was swift to take action, and his commitment to helping others was a cornerstone of his life’s values.

The Eslander family’s statement about the bust: "Thank you Victor for creating what is the centerpiece of a lasting memory in honor of our father at Ascension St. John – Southfield. We appreciate the time and talent you contributed to this project over the past several months, and are absolutely delighted with the final product."

Victor Issa

Victor Issa is one of the foremost figurative sculptors in America today and is heralded for his remarkable ability to make bronze appear alive. His artistic hallmark “Creating Living Bronze” is the embodiment of his life focused spirituality, respect for the human figure, love of life, passion for perfection, and undaunted perseverance.

Victor has been sculpting professionally for more than 30 years. His works have been featured in shows and exhibitions across America since 1985. Victor’s sculptures are displayed in private and public collections worldwide.

Active in the fine arts community, Victor was co-founder and presided as president of the Loveland Sculpture Invitational Show & Sale during most of it’s 23-year history.