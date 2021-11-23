NWCX Hosting Rapid Hiring Event

UNION CITY – The Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) located in Tiptonville will host a rapid hiring event on three different dates (November 30, from 7am to 1pm, December 7 from 1pm to 6pm, and December 14 from 8am to 2pm) at the Army National Guard Armory in Union City. Human Resources representatives will schedule interviews on the spot and qualified candidates will be offered conditional employment. Interested job seekers should bring their driver’s licenses, birth certificates or social security cards, and proof of a high school diploma or equivalency. Light snacks will be provided and a door prize will be given away at the end of each day.

The starting salary for correctional officers is $32,500 with an automatic increase to $34,100 after the successful completion of a year-long probationary period. Correctional officers are eligible for state benefits including health, dental, and vision, as well as paid leave and 401k plans. Newly hired correctional officers are also eligible for a $5,000 sign-on bonus.

Interested individuals can register for the event by opening their cellphone camera over the QR code to open the registration website.

WHAT: Rapid Hiring Event @ Army National Guard Armory

WHEN: November 30, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.; December 7, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.; and December 14, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHERE: 2017 E Reelfoot Ave, Union City, TN 38261