Kent Imaging recognized by AI Global Media as most innovative medical imaging technology developer in Canada

Kent's CEO, Pierre Lemire

Changing the Game in Tissue Viability Assessment: Kent Imaging recognized for the third year in a row.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc. has been recognized by AI Global Media as the most innovative medical imaging technology developer in Canada for the third consecutive year.

Kent Imaging, based in Calgary, Alberta, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging. Kent develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision-making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties, with its flagship product, the innovative SnapshotNIR.

“We are honored to once again have our efforts recognized by Acquisition International,” expresses Kent’s CEO, Pierre Lemire. Adding, “our goal in the coming years is to continue to establish ourselves as the market leader in tissue assessment. While we continue to expand into North America, Kent will also be seeking global development so that clinicians everywhere can obtain critical insights into tissue health, improving the lives of their patients and reducing healthcare costs.”

Kent’s internal culture plays a big part in the company’s growth and success. Recruiting a diverse group of individuals whose collective talents contribute to the technological advances of SnapshotNIR and maintaining collaborative and responsive relationships with their valued customers. One of the company’s core values is a pioneering spirit - the drive of the entire Kent team to push boundaries in the quickly evolving Medtech space.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com