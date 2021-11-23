UFC® NAMES CRYOBUILT OFFICIAL CRYOTHERAPY PARTNER OF UFC PERFORMANCE INSTITUTE
Multi-Year Partnership to Feature CryoBuilt Branding within UFC Assets
Cryobuilt’s technology will be a great addition to UFC's portfolio of recovery capabilities and will help athletes optimize their performance capabilities”LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UFC®, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and CryoBuilt, the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the United States, today announced a new, multi-year marketing partnership to promote CryoBuilt and its signature product, the EVEREST PEAK Electric Cryotherapy Chamber, and make it available for use to UFC athletes through the UFC Performance Institute®.
— Duncan French, VP UFC PI
The EVEREST PEAK by CryoBuilt is the most popular, fully electric cryotherapy chamber in the United States. It is a single room, multi person cryo chamber with many features and settings to produce the most comfortable and personalized cryotherapy session while offering the most efficient and effective recovery available.
Under the terms of the agreement, Cryobuilt will receive designations as the “Official Cryotherapy Partner of UFC Performance Institute;” “Official Cryotherapy Recovery Partner of UFC Performance Institute;” and “Official Partner of UFC Performance Institute.”
“The sport of MMA places demands on the body like no other,” said Dr. Duncan French, Vice President of Performance at the UFC Performance Institute. “It is vital that we provide recovery and regeneration interventions that offer relief from the rigors of MMA training and competition and expedites the speed at which athletes can return to high level training. Whole body cryotherapy can help promote post-exercise recovery by reducing inflammation and promoting tissue repair through blood and lymphatic fluid movement. Cryobuilt’s technology will be a great addition to our portfolio of recovery capabilities and will help athletes optimize their performance capabilities.”
“Our cryotherapy technology was designed with elite professional athletes in mind so this partnership with UFC Performance Institute is a perfect match. UFC athletes are constantly overtraining to reach their peak performance and have immense need to recover with cryotherapy. CryoBuilt’s electric cryo chamber will help UFC Athletes stay healthy, train harder, recover better, and perform at their PEAK Potential.”
-Marcus Wilson, CEO CryoBuilt
BRANDED INTEGRATIONS AND ENTITLEMENTS
As an Official Partner of the UFC Performance Institute, Cryobuilt will be integrated into key UFC assets across a variety of mediums. Cryobuilt will have a branded presence inside UFC’s world-famous Octagon® during select events and throughout the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas. CryoBuilt will also be prominently featured within original UFC content, including UFC Embedded, that is distributed across UFC-owned social media channels and digital platforms, reaching more than 178 million followers around the world.
About UFC®
UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 625 million fans and 178 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global sports and entertainment company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.
About Cryobuilt
CryoBuilt is the largest manufacturer of electric, whole body cryotherapy systems in the USA. With over 150 (and growing) cryo chambers across the country in a variety of settings, CryoBuilt is the clear market leader with a lot of room for growth. CryoBuilt is trusted by professional sports organizations and athletes in every major league, including UFC, NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, and NCAA. CryoBuilt is also the top choice for leading health & wellness franchises across the country, providing pro level cryo recovery to millions of everyday people seeking relief from aches & pains, muscle recovery, better sleep, and many more benefits once only available to celebrities and pro athletes. CryoBuilt is privately owned and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA with 100% USA made and manufactured products. For more information, visit cryobuilt.com and follow CryoBuilt at Facebook.com/CryoBuilt, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @CryoBuilt
