Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc., Wins Best of Los Angeles Award- “BEST AQUARIUM SERVICE - 2021”

“We're honored to include Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc., an acclaimed aquarium service company, wins Best of Los Angeles Award- "BEST AQUARIUM SERVICE - 2021", according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The "Best of Los Angeles Award" community was formed six years ago and consists of over 7,600 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose. "We're honored to include Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. into our BoLAA family."

Ron Rheingold is the CEO at Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc., located in Los Angeles, CA. Since 1969, Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. has consulted with homeowners, architects, and design professionals to create beautiful, unlimited dimensions in living art.

What started as a hobby for founder Ron Rheingold became a lifelong pursuit. Rheingold has been very passionate about marine biology since his childhood, so much so he went on to study it in college. With all this experience and knowledge, Ron created Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. to craft living art for his clients to exactly fit their wishes. For Ron, it was never just about installing tanks, which has permeated every part of Living Art Aquatic Design, Inc. The company prides itself on creating the proper installation for the right customer. Their experience ranges from installing and maintaining tanks to the biology of caring for your fish and ecosystem. This standard of excellence has led them to work with some of the biggest Hollywood celebrities, production companies, and fortune 500 companies in the country.

Living Art Aquatic Designs, Inc. has all the resources to help you create the aquarium of your dreams. Whether you are looking for an indoor tank for your home, a koi pond for your business, or a custom installation that goes beyond the norm, Living Art Aquatic Designs, Inc has got you covered. Living Art Aquatic Designs, Inc. is the best company to call to get the job done, from saltwater and reef aquariums to freshwater and planted aquariums. They offer a wide variety of options to choose from and vast experience to back it up.

Website: https://www.aquatic2000.com/