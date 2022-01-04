Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Partners with Grind Oral Care to Disrupt the toothpaste Aisle, for Good

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, D.D.S., officially joins Grind Oral Care as a Co-owner and Chief Dental Advisor.

Dr. J is a celebrity dentist and the Founder and Executive Director of Homeless Not Toothless (HNT). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing free dental care to Veterans, homeless, foster youth, and low-income persons in Los Angeles. To date, the HNT has served 102,000+ patients, with donated treatment valued at over $7.7M. Currently, HNT provides care to more than 15,000 people each year and has more than 1,000 patients on a waiting list.

Dr. J’s partnership with Grind is revolutionary. Grind was launched with a mission to inspire people through everyday products, while giving back. That said, Grind has committed to donating 25% of all net profits to HNT to help them expand their services across the nation.

Grind is a one-of-a-kind lifestyle toothpaste brand that goes beyond the paste. They turn boring commodities into innovational and inspirational products. All with a mission to support the Veteran community.

Grind’s first toothpaste goes where no toothpaste has gone before. Unlike all other toothpastes, Grind combines two natural fluoride alternatives in leu of fluoride… to go above and beyond "fluoride-free”.

According to Dr. J:

“As a dentist on the national stage I am very cautious about representing a product. I take significant time and research to ensure that if I do indeed like a product, it must past several steps. I have been on a quest for well over a decade for an “ideal” toothpaste; one that would be embraced by those pro and against fluoride, yet providing protection to the teeth, a toothpaste that tastes great, whitens your teeth, and most importantly, has a very low RDA (relative dentin abrasion) score. Grind toothpaste has an RDA score of 79, out of an upper limit approved by the ADA of 250, making Grind one of the least abrasive toothpastes on the market.”

In the simplest terms, Grind reinvented charcoal toothpaste (for good). The Dentist Recommended Charcoal Toothpaste!

The Grind has commenced. Rise. Grind. Repeat.

About Grind Oral Care LLC

Grind Oral Care is dedicated to creating serious and effective oral care products for strong minded people. Innovative products backed by science too combat oral care problems, while inspiring others to grind and never quit. Facebook/Twitter/Instagram/TikTok: @grindoralcare

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

