Mule deer buck killed and left to waste near Burley

A Citizens Against Poaching hotline tip on November 12, 2021 led Fish and Game Conservation officers to a mule deer buck that had been shot by a firearm and left to waste near Burley. The buck was found on what is known locally as Peterson Island east of Burley.

Mule deer buck killed and left to waste on Peterson Island near Burley

The Peterson Island area is in Game Management Unit 53 where at the time of the kill is an archery-only hunt.

The investigating officer estimates the deer had been killed within the week of the November 12 discovery date.

Anyone hunting in the area of the Snake River near Peterson Island between November 5 – 11, 2021 and who might have seen something is encouraged to pass along their information to Conservation Officer Nate Woods at (208) 539-4406 or call the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1- (800) 632-5999. Citizens Against Poaching is a nonprofit organization established in 1981 in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game, and who offers money rewards for reporting wildlife crimes to Fish and Game officers. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information about this incident can also be called in to the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.