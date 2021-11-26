70’s Horn Band The Gringos, Release Their First Holiday Song, Holiday Away

Away from loved ones

A sincere melody and a mature arrangement, blends the warmth of the Holiday’s with tempered feelings remembering those who will be away this year.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An interestingly fresh approach to holiday music by the 1970’s horn band The Gringos, and written by Alan Harkrader for his wife when the band was on the road and away for the Holidays. The band never got the chance to record the song before their breakup in 1980.

In 2006, Harkrader, got together with his long time friend and former manager, Grammy Award winning producer Billy Williams, to recorded the song, but never released it. When the Gringos finally did get back to recording again Holiday Away was the odds-on choice to be released for this holiday season. The band made a few revisions and recorded some additional tracks to give the song more of the Gringos sound.

This will be the second release for the band this month and their first Holiday song. Released on The Gringos own label, Leer Records, and published under the band’s recently formed Publishing house, Pack O’ Weddels Publishing. The Gringos have managed to release five new singles this year with even more new songs scheduled for release in 2022.

