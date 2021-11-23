JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri senators may, again, look into local control next year. In this case, the issue revolves around local governments’ approach to mandates that are connected to the coronavirus pandemic.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for Nov. 23: Local Control
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.