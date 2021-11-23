a-tune Announces Major Update to tick@lab Research Compliance and Animal Research Facility Software
The latest version of a-tune's tick@lab software marks a major milestone in the platform’s evolution and features a wide range of significant upgrades.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Germany- and Texas-based a-tune, a provider of data management software and applications for lab research and compliance, has released the latest version of its tick@lab software. This release marks a major milestone in the platform’s evolution and features a wide range of significant upgrades, including:
• Enhancements for recording and managing animal health records
• New functionality for improved “in-front-of-the-cage” mobile use
• Enriched action task features
• New gene database for independent management of genes and alleles
• Streamlined Species/Strains data model for better management of extensive strains portfolios
a-tune’s CEO, Andreas Staubi, noted, “While this tick@lab release brings valuable technical advances, it will above all significantly improve how organizations handle master data.” Staubi also pointed to other improvement points the release brings: simplified setup and maintenance as well as new paths for further functionality extensions. As with all tick@lab releases, existing customers will receive the new features free of charge.
Interested individuals can now schedule a guided demo of the latest tick@lab release. Additional information regarding a-tune’s data management solutions and the tick@lab software platform can also be found at www.a-tune.com.
---
About a-tune
For more than 23 years, a-tune has helped academia, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and material science organizations simplify the complexities of data management for research. Today, its flexible, all-in-one data management software and applications are relied on by over 100 world-renowned universities, 140 research institutions, and 5 of the top 7 pharmaceutical organizations. a-tune is headquartered in Germany, has offices in the United States and customers in more than 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.a-tune.com.
###
Andreas Staubi
a-tune Software
+49 6151 951310
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn