Reno County district magistrate judge receives statewide award

TOPEKA—District Magistrate Judge Daniel Gilligan of Reno County received the Lee Nusser Award for Outstanding Magistrate Judge of 2021.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association presented the award to Gilligan at its annual meeting in October.

Gilligan serves in the 27th Judicial District, which is Reno County.

"Receiving the award was an unexpected and incredible honor," said Gilligan, who has served as treasurer of the association since 2019.

District Magistrate Judge Phil Moore presented the award to Gilligan. Moore serves in Clark County of the 16th Judicial District.

Moore, a member of the association’s board of directors, cited Gilligan’s recent service on the executive committee.

"He has worked hard for our association over the past two years and especially over the last year," Moore said.

As treasurer, Gilligan coordinated board governance training, worked on amending the bylaws, and partnered with the Washburn University Law Clinic to ensure that the association was operating properly.

District Magistrate Judge Jenifer Ashford, current association president, added, "Judge Gilligan exemplifies the true spirit of the Lee Nusser Award by supporting and enhancing this association through his work on the board."

Ashford serves in the 10th Judicial District, composed of Johnson County.

Gilligan has been a magistrate judge since 2019. He is a 2001 graduate of Wichita State University and a 2008 graduate of Washburn University School of Law.

The Kansas District Magistrate Judges Association award is named for Judge Lee Nusser, who served as a district magistrate judge in Stafford County from 1976 to 1999. He died in 2003.