Tennessee Season to Remember to be held virtually Dec. 2

NASHVILLE – Holidays can be a difficult time for families missing their loved ones, and particularly for victims and survivors of homicide. That’s why federal, state and local public safety officials have hosted “Tennessee Season to Remember” every year since 2003 to honor and remember victims and survivors of homicide.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the virtual event will be livestreamed from First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville at 5:30 p.m. (CST), Thursday, December 2. The ceremony can be viewed on First Baptist Church’s YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/firstbaptistchurchnashville.

Scheduled speakers include Governor Bill Lee (taped recording), former First Lady Andrea Conte, the founder of Tennessee Season to Remember, and Lisa Baker, this year’s keynote speaker, whose husband Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was murdered while on duty on May 30, 2018.

Traditionally, families from across Tennessee have gathered and placed ornaments on memorial wreaths in honor of their loved ones during this annual event and the wreaths are displayed in the Tennessee State Capitol throughout the holiday season. This year, names will be read aloud during this special ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tennessee State Capitol and Korean Veterans Bridge will also be lit in purple to honor this event and homicide victims.

Vocalist Jill Colucci, a multi-platinum award-winning songwriter, whose songs have sold over 20 million albums worldwide, will provide musical entertainment.

The Tennessee Board of Parole, Tennessee Department of Correction, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the office of Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the office of State Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III, the office of State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security, Tennessee Department of Finance & Administration’s Office of Criminal Justice Programs, Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference, and the Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are working together on this year’s event. Also providing support are victim advocacy groups You Have the Power and Tennessee Voices for Victims, U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee and the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office.

