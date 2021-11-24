Market intelligence platform IntoTheBlock partners with fast-growing cryptoplatform Currency.com
The partnership will allow Currency.com traders to access crypto market intelligence provided by IntoTheBlockGIBRALTAR, GIBRALTAR, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntoTheBlock, the innovative market intelligence platform for crypto assets, has today announced a strategic partnership with high-growth cryptoplatform, Currency.com. The partnership will enable Currency.com’s traders to access market-leading intelligence to help inform their crypto trading and investment decisions.
With this partnership, Currency.com traders will have access to IntoTheBlock’s dynamic, in-depth trading signals and data visualisation tools, which will be applicable to any tokenised asset covered by the Currency.com cryptoplatform. The signals include a host of indicators comprising tools and information traders need to better understand and identify the behaviour of crypto-assets and to help them get ahead of changing trends to ultimately make the smart trading decisions.
Currency.com’s cryptoplatform is designed to enable investors to securely buy, trade and invest in popular cryptocurrencies using both crypto and fiat currencies. In the first half of 2021, the total number of trades executed on the cryptoplatform increased by 968% from H2 2020, and the number of new clients opening an account increased by 130% over the same period, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing cryptoexchanges.
Jesús Rodriguez, IntoTheBlock Chief Executive Officer & Chief Technology Officer, said: “At IntoTheBlock, we are very excited and honoured about this partnership with cryptoexchange Currency.com. Its geographic reach will enable us to share our analytics with millions of crypto users around the globe. We look forward to hearing about your experience with Currency.com and IntoTheBlock.”
Vitaliy Kedyk, Head of Strategy at Currency.com, said: “I am delighted to announce our partnership with IntoTheBlock which will enable us to offer our clients greater market intelligence and analysis of the crypto market. This partnership affirms Currency.com’s commitment to connect more people with the burgeoning world of cryptocurrencies through education, analysis and cutting-edge technology. ”
Currency.com traders will be able to locate the new analytics panel under a new tab with the IntoTheBlock logo. This panel shows different metrics that are the result of IntoTheBlock’s application of statistical and machine-learning models to its rich dataset of on-chain and off-chain metrics.
The top of the panel, called Token Summary, provides the following indicators:
· Holders Making Money at Current Price: measures the proportion of current holders who would realize a profit vs. those who would realize a loss if they sold at current price.
· Concentration by Large Holders: shows the proportion of the asset’s circulating supply concentrated in addresses that each holds more than 0.1% of the total supply.
· Price Correlation with Bitcoin: displays the 30-day correlation of the asset’s daily returns to bitcoin’s daily returns.
· Holders’ Composition by Time Held: classifies addresses according to their weighted average holding period.
· Transactions Greater than $100k: shows the daily number of transactions, each with a value of $100,000 or greater.
· Transaction Demographics: shows the number of transactions that have occurred during Western trading times vs. those that have occurred during Eastern trading times over the last 14 days.
The bottom section of the panel, called Signals, contains momentum signals based on IntoTheBlock’s underlying indicators, including onchain, exchange, and derivative exchange signals.
For those users interested in more indicators, clicking on “Dive Deeper” at the bottom of the panel redirects them to the IntoTheBlock Platform with access to a portfolio of over 60 intelligent signals about traditional crypto assets and over 50 signals related to DeFi.
To further information, please visit www.currency.com
About IntoTheBlock
IntoTheBlock is an intelligence company that leverages machine learning and advanced statistics to extract intelligent signals tailored to crypto-assets. IntoTheBlock aims to tackle one of the hardest problems in crypto: to provide investors with a view of a crypto asset that goes beyond price and volume data.
The company has built a robust infrastructure that is capable of hosting blockchain and other data sources, run machine learning models on top, and deliver indicators in a way that can be understood by the average investor. IntoTheBlock has partnered with the largest pools of crypto users, namely exchanges, data providers, wallets, and news sites to deliver its data to the largest number of people possible.
For more information, visit https://app.intotheblock.com/ or follow the company on Twitter @intotheblock and Medium https://medium.com/intotheblock.
About Currency.com
Currency.com is a high-growth, cryptoplatform seamlessly linking the booming world of cryptocurrencies with the world of traditional financial assets. Powered by simple, slick and intuitive technology, the cryptoplatform is designed to enable investors to securely buy, trade and invest in popular cryptocurrencies using both crypto and fiat currencies.
Depending on the regulatory perimeters in different countries, cryptoexchange Currency.com offers different products around tokenised assets and cryptocurrencies. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive financial education content.
In 2020, Currency.com reported a 374 percent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing cryptoexchanges. Venture Capitalist Viktor Prokopenya was an early investor in the company through his fund VP Capital.
Currency Com US LLC is registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network as a Money Services Business. Its parent entity, Currency Com Limited is licensed by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission as a Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Provider. The company has offices located in the US, Belarus, Gibraltar and Ukraine.
To find out more, visit www.currency.com
Matteo Valli
Capital Com SV Investments Limited
+44 7393 957522
email us here