AgileBlue, SOC-as-a-Service and XDR Company, Adds Endpoint Protection (EDR) to Product Offering

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgileBlue, a Security Operations Center as a Service and XDR company announces a new addition to its offerings—managed Endpoint Protection. AgileBlue will now provide fully managed endpoint protection backed by its 24/7 U.S. based SOC.

The addition of Endpoint Protection allows the company to automatically isolate and prevent attacks, drive centralized hunting and detection, and enable interactive response.

“This is a critically important and requested addition to our world-class product suite,” said Tony Pietrocola, president of AgileBlue. “Our partners and clients are trying to reduce vendor sprawl and make their cybersecurity strategy more efficient. By offering them one product and one 24/7 cyber team we are helping our clients achieve their goals” continued Pietrocola.

AgileBlue rolled out its new offering earlier this month. The Endpoint Protection offering will not only be an added value to AgileBlue clients, but also to their long list of MSP/MSSP partners. The company is partnered with over 60 MSPs across the globe and puts emphasis on building and maintaining their partnerships. With the addition of Endpoint Protection, AgileBlue can continue to offer its partners the peace of mind they need to keep their clients protected.

“Not only can we bring a unified MDR/EDR/XDR offering to our clients, we can help our clients maintain their budgets with a fixed monthly cost, CFO’s love that”, stated Eric Morano, vp of business development at AgileBlue.

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a SOC-as-a-Service platform that’s proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24/7 monitoring, detection and response to identify cyber threats before a breach occurs.