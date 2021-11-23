The Last Unicorn Film Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Never-Before-Seen Art and Exclusive Products
EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned fantasy novel The Last Unicorn by critically-acclaimed author Peter S. Beagle celebrates the 40th Anniversary of its beloved 1982 film adaptation. Art curator, film collector, and creative consultant Caro Buermann and her company Sweet Streets have partnered with ITV Studios and Beagle’s team to reunite fans with his magical story through never-before-seen original production art. The anniversary celebration, set to kick off in 2022, will include state-of-the-art exhibitions featuring newly unveiled artwork, backgrounds, storyboards, and more from the film.
The Last Unicorn, routinely ranked as one of the All-Time Best Fantasy Novels, captured the hearts of sci-fi fans early in its circulation. It has sold over five million copies worldwide and been translated into more than twenty languages. Following the novel’s impressive outreach, The Last Unicorn animated film was released in 1982, garnering massive box-office success across America.
"I look forward with great anticipation to the 40th-Anniversary celebrations, and I will do everything I can to inform the audiences I speak to in the coming years of what a magnificent work has been created beyond my imaginings. I could not possibly have expected the glory of the Unicorn's world, as far beyond my dreams as it was.” – Peter S. Beagle
Caro Buermann’s bespoke creative consulting firm Sweet Streets is the official licensee of The Last Unicorn brand, and exclusive products will be available for purchase in 2022. This is a passion project for Buermann, who seeks to take fellow fans on a nostalgic and magical journey into the film’s archived production art and behind-the-scenes content.
“When the 40th Anniversary Exhibition opens, I hope it will be something that will bring magic and comfort to others. When the Topcraft animation studio artists began working on the film, they set out to create an original work inspired by Peter’s story. For the first time, the story and the art will share the same space, side by side.” – Caro Buermann
Visit https://TheLastUnicorn40th.com/ for all information regarding The Last Unicorn 40th Anniversary Celebration, and follow @TLUGallery on Instagram and @TheLastUnicorn40th on Facebook for updates, exclusive content, and original merchandise.
About Caro:
Caro Buermann is a Los Angeles-based art curator and creative consultant, specializing in Japanese contemporary art and pop culture. As the curator of Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles, one of the premier galleries of New Contemporary art, Caro helped define the gallery’s growing program of artists and has curated numerous notable exhibitions, most recently The Little Prince 75th Anniversary and Hello Kitty’s 45th Birthday Celebration.
Prior to curating, Caro started her own company where she serves as a consultant for a global clientele, including Bandai, Crypton Future Media, Disney, Hasbro, Hatsune Miku, Hello Kitty, ITV Studios, Jakks Pacific, Saban Brands, Sanrio, Sunrise Animation, Tezuka Productions, major brands, and celebrities.
About Sweet Streets:
Sweet Streets is a boutique creative consulting firm with a focus on girls' brands.
Sweet Streets offers a variety of services from creative marketing and licensing consultation to artist management. The Brand organizes collaborative projects between the industry's top influential brands and artists spanning art, music, fashion, toys, and more.
Sweet Streets provides specialized, hands-on services to brands looking to expand their creative vision. The Sweet Streets team has years of success in growing and monetizing brands. They apply a boutique management approach which provides the attention clients need to develop their brands for markets worldwide and consumers of all ages. Licensing and brand management includes a unique range of creative services from consultation, outreach and promotion, and strategic business development. Their goal is to celebrate girls as multifaceted individuals that model positivity, effortless style, and varied interests unlike anywhere else.
The artists have lent their talents to a diverse group of clientele and venues all over the world. Sweet Streets aspire to the general management of their artist's careers and the production and promotion of new artwork and merchandise. The key to Sweet Streets’ goal is supporting each artist’s distinguishable style and valuable voice. They have participated in projects such as in-store installations and animation and toy designs, to leasing their artwork for music albums and celebrity fashion. Sweet Streets maintains international relationships with galleries and retailers to provide our artists with a platform to stretch their horizons.
About Peter S. Beagle:
Noted author and screenwriter Peter Beagle is a recipient of the prestigious Hugo, Nebula, Locus, and Mythopoeic Awards, and a World Fantasy and Science Fiction & Fantasy Writers of America 2018 Damon Knight Memorial Grand Master, among other literary achievements.
He has given generations of readers the magic of unicorns, haunted cemeteries, lascivious trees, and disgruntled gods. A prolific author, his best-known work is The Last Unicorn, a fantasy novel, which Locus Magazine subscribers voted the number five "All-Time Best Fantasy Novel" in 1987. Fellow Hugo and Nebula-award-winning author Neil Gaiman has described Beagle’s A Fine and Private Place as his “I-wish-I'd-written-that first novel.”
In October 2020, The Last Unicorn was included in TIME’s “100 Best Fantasy Books of All Time,” a group of books that was compiled together with a panel of leading fantasy authors—N.K. Jemisin, Neil Gaiman, Sabaa Tahir, Tomi Adeyemi, Diana Gabaldon, George R.R. Martin, Cassandra Clare, and Marlon James. TIME describes these books as “the most engaging, inventive, and influential works of fantasy fiction, in chronological order beginning in the 9th century.”
About ITV Studios:
ITV Studios is a creator, producer, and distributor of world-leading programmers that people can’t get enough of. ITV connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in; ITV is More Than TV. ITV Brand & Licensing department is responsible for all global commercial activities including sponsorship, brand licensing, consumer products, gaming, and live events. It represents a diverse portfolio including formats, scripted, game shows, and kids, which offer a wide range of commercial opportunities. Brands include The Voice, Hell's Kitchen, Love Island, I Am A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, The Chase, Coronation Street, Schitt’s Creek, The Last Unicorn, Thunderbirds, Space: 1999, The Prisoner, and others.
