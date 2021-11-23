SUICIDE PREVENTION EXPERT LAUNCHES MENTAL HEALTH APP FOR THOSE IN NEED OF CRITICAL THERAPY SERVICES AND RESOURCES
The affordable, Reach In Now app will launch with an intimate event for consumers, influencers and notable Las Vegas health and wellness supporters
I am excited about our abilities to integrate innovative technology with health services, which empower communities without borders while improving affordability and accessibility to these supports.”LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With mental health concerns at an all-time high as the public navigates the world in the midst of a global pandemic, community advocate and mental health expert Bianca D. McCall has announced the formal launch of the REACH IN NOW mobile app created in conjunction with Microsoft, to provide affordable mental health services and resources to those in need. The app will launch with a formal event to take place on December 8, 2021 at the Grape Street Vine Restaurant in Downtown Summerlin and will begin at 6:00 PM and conclude at 10:00 PM. Hosted by Reach In Now Creator, Bianca D. McCall, this consumer-based event is open to the public and will host a plethora of industry notables and Vegas area influencers. The event will also feature the artwork of Beth Bowen on display for auction as well as a live art installation by Darrius "Spraykid" Ford, painter and featured assistant curator of the Art of Banksy tour.
Available in the Google Play and Apple App stores, The REACH IN NOW app has a low monthly membership of only $9.99 a month, which is far less than comparable mental health apps that are available. Unlike its competitors, it is peer support platform that allows its users to connect with each other on a nominal level using over twenty chat rooms that are available to discuss a myriad of important health and wellness subjects. It also has live peer-led groups and biweekly celebrity/influencer webcasts hosted by Bianca D. McCall herself.
The REACH IN NOW app also has a resource network called The REACH INcredibles, made up of holistic providers supporting mental fitness to include yoga and fitness instructors, faith-based mentors and counselors, spiritual gurus, alternative therapies and technologies, and more. Reach In is currently executing a nationwide recruiting campaign for organizations and individual providers to join the REACH INcredibles network to lend their expertise to those in need. Additionally, a nationwide recruiting campaign for people with lived experiences of any trauma, mental health conditions or substance use problems is underway which will allow them to receive training and become a peer support leader on the app - a paid position with opportunities for growth.
The REACH IN NOW app is a continuation of McCall’s devotion to providing mental health services to individuals that would otherwise be left behind. Her company, Desert Rose Counseling, is the first integrated behavioral health agency to offer suicide prevention programming in Nevada State, a state that ranks 7th in the US for suicide deaths. McCall is a masters-level licensed marriage and family therapist, leader, creator, moderator, keynote speaker as well as the host and executive producer of Reach In - the docuseries which features the incredible stories of people who are surviving various tragedy and adverse experiences.
As part of the Desert Rose Gives Foundation, a subsidiary of Desert Rose Counseling, the Better Together campaign will launch on Giving Tuesday (November 30th) to invoke a call of action to potential sponsors to help cover the annual costs for REACH IN NOW members, and personalized services delivered by the Reach INcredibles resource network. The sponsorship amount is just $50 a month to save a life and support mental fitness. For more information on how you can join the REACH IN NOW Movement, promote healthier communities and the reasons to live visit www.desertrosegives.org.
EVENT DETAILS
2120 Festival Plaza Dr.
Suite 160
Las Vegas, NV 89135
6:00 PM – 10:00 PM
For additional information please visit www.reachinnow.com.
Kasey Woods
Mecca Made Media
+1 9172932589
kasey@meccamademedia.com