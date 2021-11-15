CHELSEA’S CHARITY PARTNERS WITH COMFORT CASES TO PROVIDE ESSENTIALS TO MOTHERS AND CHILDREN IN NEED ON GIVING TUESDAY
The founders of both organizations will be on hand to create and distribute holiday care packages to the New York organization, Hearts of Gold
The mission of Chelsea’s Charity is to give back to those in need. Giving Tuesday is an exciting time because everyone has the chance to be of service to others, especially during the holiday season.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tuesday, November 30th is known nationally as Giving Tuesday, the honorary day developed to create a “global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world”. This special day which promotes the act of giving on both a small and grand scale, has provided the perfect opportunity for the partnership of Chelsea’s Charity and international non-profit, Comfort Cases with the shared mission of providing essential items to children in need this holiday season. Partnering with local New York charity, Hearts of Gold to provide homeless mothers and their children with a Chelsea’s Charity art kit, a Comfort Case from Comfort Cases, a newly wrapped toy as part of a recent donation to Chelsea’s Charity by Walmart, as well as a luxury designer bags from acclaimed designer, Aimee Kestenberg.
— Chelsea Phaire
Hearts of Gold's mission and purpose is to help homeless mothers and their children to reimagine their lives. "We believe that partnerships are the most exciting and impactful aspects of charitable work" says Deborah Koenigsberger, founder of Hearts of Gold. "At Hearts of Gold we pride ourselves on partnering with like minded individuals and organizations who clearly understand that it is in giving that we create impact. We are grateful to be partnering with Comfort Cases, Chelsea’s Charity and Aimee Kenstenberg this holiday season."
On Giving Tuesday (Tuesday, November 30th), the respective organizations will gather at a location provided by sponsor, Arnold NYC LLC in the heart of New York City, and execute a packing party where volunteers will pack art kits and comfort cases and toys will be individually wrapped and the resulting holiday package donated to various families.
“The entire mission of Chelsea’s Charity is to give back to those in need,” says 12-year-old Chelsea Phaire, founder of Chelsea’s Charity. “Giving Tuesday is an exciting time because everyone has the chance to be of service to others, especially during the holiday season.” This sentiment is echoed by Rob Scheer, founder of Comfort Cases who states, “We are so happy to be partnering with Chelsea’s Charity to donate Comfort Cases to our friends at Hearts of Gold. We know that with the holiday season upon us, our Comfort Cases and Chelsea’s art kits will be going to those in need and will give them a sense of hope and dignity. Along with our other charitable partners, today will be a great day of giving!”
Chelsea’s Charity is the revolutionary, art-based foundation that creates art kits for youth in foster homes, shelters, hospitals, children that have gone through a traumatic experience, Veterans and for families that require assistance. These art kits are donated free of charge to the recipient and/or organization and are used to help the individuals to heal and thrive through the power of art. Chelsea herself consistently invites others to participate in her mission and help with Chelsea’s charity through virtual and physical art kit packing parties and satellite Chelsea’s Charity groups all over the country.
Comfort Cases is equally focused on the well-being of children by providing their comfort cases to youth in foster care and in need. Each child is provided with a special bag that they can call their very own that includes a cozy new pair of pajamas, a new blanket, and age-appropriate items including a hygiene kit and a new stuffed animal to hug during the traumatic transition into foster care.
