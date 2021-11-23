RL Solutions, LLC expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – RL Solutions, LLC (RL Solutions), a logistics and transportation company, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $1 million investment will create 37 new jobs.

Founded in 2004, RL Solutions specializes in full-service logistics and truck transportation services. The company, which is headquartered in Columbia, S.C., works with clients throughout the United States and Canada.

Located at 9 Legrand Blvd. in Greenville, RL Solutions’ expansion will increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand. The new facility is large enough to accommodate additional hires and is currently being renovated to suit operational requirements and employee culture.

Individuals interested in joining the RL Solutions team should call 803-782-7721 or email HR@shiprls.com.

QUOTES

“I feel like we are a people company that happens to provide transportation services as well. RL Solutions is excited to continue our growth right here in Greenville County, South Carolina.” -RL Solutions VP of Sales Zack Hudson

“South Carolina’s logistics sector continues to expand, and today’s announcement by RL Solutions is further testament to that. With Greenville County’s business community rapidly growing, I cannot think of a better place for them to execute their growth plans. Congratulations to RL Solutions, LLC for this expansion.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Logistics companies continue to be right at home in South Carolina. RL Solutions’ expansion in Greenville County will help our state’s businesses move their products all around the U.S. and also further strengthen Team S.C.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Greenville County congratulates RL Solutions on expanding its base of operations here in our community. The brand is an emerging leader in the booming transportation and logistics landscape and a welcome member of our growing manufacturing and logistics ecosystem.” -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows