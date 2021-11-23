Friends of Horseman Carl Bledsoe are Asking Equestrians and the Public for Help This Thanksgiving

What Carl is best at is bringing a horse and rider together, for a better understanding of each other, and always teaching from the horse's perspective.” — Carl Bledsoe Horsemanship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carl Bledsoe knows horses. He was born into, raised up in, and has spent his life working in the horse world. Carl is a 3rd generation horseman and a second generation trainer of Champion and World Champion Tennessee Walking Horses which he has since moved away from.

Carl is now an advocate for the sound Tennessee Walking Horse and other gaited breeds and has declared, "I choose the horse." His past is a key component in who he is today because it has completely molded and shaped him into the horseman he has become. He now works with all breeds and disciplines and he and his wife, Tammy, have made it their life's mission to speak out against the mistreatment and misconceptions of the Tennessee Walking Horse and bring awareness to this amazingly talented and tolerant breed as well as all the other gaited breeds.”

Friends of Carl and Tammy have come together on their behalf to ask for help. “On October 26, 2021, Carl suffered a severe fracture of his leg while training a horse. The severity of the fracture and duration of recovery is extensive, greatly impacting their ability to earn income from training horses, teaching lessons, and conducting clinics. While they are attempting to continue earning income, the holidays and winter weather are not conducive to horse activities for many people. We believe the horse community will be eager to show compassion and empathy for Tammy and Carl. Starting a GoFundMe page was the last thing they wanted to do, but we, along with other friends understanding their plight, felt this was the best platform to let the horse community and beyond understand their situation.”

In a post on his social media account, longtime friend and fellow equestrian, Marty Irby, Executive Director of Animal Wellness Action in D.C. and Former President of the Tennessee Walking Horse Breeder’s & Exhibitors’ Association, shared the following: “There's a tremendously courageous, and dear friend of mine in need this holiday season, Carl Bledsoe, the only Tennessee Walking Horse trainer I've ever seen make a complete change in his life and training methods for the betterment of the horses we all care so deeply about. Carl has done more to help end the scourge of horse soring than I can ever put into words, and he has done so at a great personal cost. Please help if you can.

Carl believes in education and understanding and having compassion and empathy for the horse by speaking up regarding the best equine practices. His greatest desire is to treat the horse with kindness and without harm which resulted in him walking away from a lucrative career that he could no longer justify. Tammy and Carl are no strangers to adversity, yet despite setbacks, have stayed true to their mantra, "I am for the horse.

We want to thank you in advance for your donations to help Carl and Tammy survive the next few months until Carl is back in the saddle. Please use this link to access the fundraiser.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-carl-get-back-in-the-saddle

For more information, or to learn about their work, please contact Tammy Bledsoe directly.