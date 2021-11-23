MAC Group and Saramonic Introduce the Vmic5 Pro & Vmic5
The Vmic5 Pro has outperformed every other on-camera microphone I have worked with to date.”NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vmic5 Pro Advanced On-Camera Supercardioid Shotgun with 3-stage Gain, 75/150Hz Filters, High-Freq Boost, Auto On/Off, Headphone Out & 120hr Battery
— Jesse Dean, VP Audio MAC Group
The Saramonic Vmic5 Pro is an is an advanced supercardioid on-camera condenser shotgun microphone that delivers premium, full-frequency, broadcast-quality sound for a remarkable price. Packed with impressive features and flexible sonic controls, yet still sleek, lightweight, and compact. It’s ideal for advanced content creators, filmmakers, journalists, and vloggers looking for a versatile shotgun that can give their productions the best possible sound.
It features a supercardioid polar pattern that provides focused directionality and excellent off-axis rejection of audio from the sides and rear with a full-sized inference tube – making the Vmic5 Pro capable of reproducing the wider frequency response of a professional XLR shotgun, but with 3.5mm output and a much smaller, lightweight form-factor.
Features:
- Compact professional supercardioid on-camera shotgun mic with a 120-hr li-ion battery, ultra-light ABS construction and advanced shock mount with camera shoe & 1/4"-20 mounting
- Full-sized 5 x 0.9" (126 x 23mm) interference tube with a 14mm capsule, delivering a full-frequency, detailed, broadcast-quality sound with focused directionality and excellent off-axis rejection
- Flexible sonic controls with a 3-stage Gain Control: +20dB / 0dB / -10dB, selectable High-Pass Filters: 75Hz / 150Hz, and +5dB High-Frequency Boost to ensure the best sound in any scenario
- Features automatic power on/off, a 3.5mm headphone output for realtime monitoring, and a side-mounted 3.5mm output with removable coiled 3.5mm TRS cable
- Includes both a foam windscreen with rubber gasket seal for filming indoors, and a furry windshield for filming outdoors and in higher wind conditions
What's in the Box:
1x Vmic5 Pro Shotgun Microphone
1x Foam Windscreen with Rubber Gasket
1x Furry Windshield
1x USB-A to USB-C charging cable
1x Short Coiled 3.5mm TRS Output Cable with Right-Angle Connectors
1x Printed Manual
1x Warranty Card
"Over my 20 plus years in the audio industry I have released some fantastic products with some amazing companies. I can honestly say, the new Saramonic Vmic5 Pro is the finest on-camera shotgun microphone I have had the privilege of working with. Having a microphone with such a deep feature set and control is a huge plus, but at the end of the day, it needs to sound good. The Vmic5 Pro has outperformed every other on-camera microphone I have worked with to date." — Jesse Dean, VP Audio MAC Group
Vmic5 Professional On-Camera Supercardioid Shotgun Mic with 2-stage Gain, 150Hz High-Pass Filter, Headphone Output, and 150hr Li-Ion Battery
The Saramonic Vmic5 is a high-quality supercardioid on-camera condenser shotgun microphone that delivers a full-frequency, broadcast quality sound. Extremely lightweight and compact, it features a full-sized interference tube that produces the wider frequency response, focused directionality, and off-axis rejection of a professional XLR shotgun, but with 3.5mm output and a smaller, lightweight form-factor.
Ideal for vloggers, filmmakers, journalists, and content creators of all kinds that are looking for a mic that has the power, features and premium sound of a pro-level shotgun for a remarkable price.
Features:
- Compact professional supercardioid on-camera shotgun mic with a 150-hr li-ion battery,ultra-light ABS construction and integrated shock mount with camera-shoe & 1/4"-20 mounting
- Full-sized 5 x 0.9" (126 x 23mm) interference tube with a 14mm capsule, delivering a full-frequency, detailed, broadcast-quality sound with focused directionality and excellent off-axis rejection
- Easy-to-use and flexible sonic controls with a 2-stage Output Gain Control: 0dB / +10dB and a selectable 150Hz High-Pass Filter to ensure the best sound in any scenario
- Features a 3.5mm headphone output for real-time monitoring, and a side-mounted 3.5mm output with removable coiled 3.5mm TRS cable
- Includes both a foam windscreen with rubber gasket seal for filming indoors, and a furry windshield for filming outdoors and in higher wind conditions
What’s in the Box:
1x Vmic5 Shotgun Microphone
1x Foam Windscreen with Rubber Gasket
1x Furry Windshield
1x USB-A to USB-C charging cable
1x Short Coiled 3.5mm TRS Output Cable with Right-Angle Connectors
1x Printed Manual
1x Warranty Card
"We are so proud of the Vmic5 and Vmic5 Pro shotgun microphones. I have put them head-to-head with the best-selling 3.5mm on-camera microphones on the market today, and they handily outperform the competition in features, value, and most importantly sound quality. I can’t wait to get these into the hands of users." — Joseph Nassar, Saramonic USA Brand Manager
The Vmic5 and Vmic5 Pro will be available online and at select retailers.
For more information, contact Saramonic Brand Manager, Joe Nassar: joen@macgroupus.com
About Saramonic
Saramonic is a professional sound equipment solution company which focuses on producing remarkable audio gear for content creators, filmmakers, musicians and other verticals where content and audio make a difference. Learn more at saramonicusa.com
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio. Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of their kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
Colleen Carlisle Nicholas
MAC Group
+1 914-784-2678
