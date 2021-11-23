SpinCar Names Dachi Choladze Chief Innovation Officer
Newly created position supports company’s continued focus on global technology innovation in automotive retailing
Dachi is a visionary technology leader, and his deep expertise in AI-powered technology will enable us to accelerate the development of new products across our entire digital engagement platform.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising and engagement software, announced today that it has appointed Dachi Choladze to the position of Chief Innovation Officer (CIO). In this newly created role, Choladze will lead the company’s efforts to research, identify and commercialize technology and product innovations that drive omnichannel transformation for automotive retailers and OEMs globally.
— Devin Daly, Co-Founder and CEO, SpinCar
Choladze is an accomplished technology leader and former Co-Founder and CEO of Pulsar AI, a Georgian-based start-up that was acquired by SpinCar in May 2021. At Pulsar, he led a team of deep learning specialists, developers, data scientists and linguists that leveraged Machine Learning (ML) models and Natural Language Processing (NLP), combined with conversational AI technology, to engage online shoppers in personalized two-way conversations at scale.
With the creation of this new role, SpinCar is expanding its executive team to support growing worldwide demand for its digital engagement, merchandising and AI solutions. Choladze’s appointment highlights the company’s focus on globally scaled innovation and technology, with core engineering and product development operations now spanning multiple continents. SpinCar’s solutions enable vehicle sellers to deliver highly personalized customer experiences across the entire shopper journey. The company’s suite of products and first-party behavioral data enable dealers to drive deeper customer engagement and greater sales efficiency.
“Today’s consumer demands personalized and seamless experiences at every touchpoint. With retailers, wholesalers and OEMs alike looking to accelerate the pace of digital transformation to remain relevant and competitive, the need for innovation has never been greater,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “Dachi is a visionary technology leader, and his deep expertise in AI-powered technology applications will enable us to accelerate the development of new products across our entire digital engagement platform. We are thrilled to have him as our Chief Innovation Officer.”
“SpinCar is leading the revolution in digital engagement, AI communications and the application of behavioral shopper data to drive omnichannel personalization at scale,” said Dachi Choladze. “I am beyond excited to spearhead the company’s global innovation efforts and I look forward to working with our entire team of scientists, developers and product managers to commercialize new technology applications that drive meaningful business results for dealers of all sizes and types.”
About SpinCar
SpinCar offers automotive and specialty dealers, wholesalers, OEMs and third-party marketplaces the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising and engagement. The company’s suite of products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and digital technology applications enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyper-personalized interactions across the entire vehicle buying journey. To date, the company has delivered more than 2 billion shopper interactions across more than 40 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.
