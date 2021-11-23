One West Brings Hard Money Lending to St. Louis

One West would like to announce the launch of their new program: Hard Money. This initiative will help anyone who wants to try rehabbing and flipping a house.

SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- One West Hard Money St. Louis would like to announce the launch of its new program. This initiative will help anyone who wants to try rehabbing and flipping a house. First, they would take out a loan from One West. Then, they would find a house that needs upgrades. Next, they would purchase and fix the house. Finally, they would sell the house for a profit. This deal is a highly recommended way for someone who watches a lot of house-flipping shows on television to break into the market.Tim Estepp is the owner of One West, the company running this program. He has years of experience in the field of rehabbing and flipping houses, so this program will lean on his knowledge and help new people do the same. Tim is ready to offer very helpful advice too. He has the needed connections in the industry and can share the right suppliers to guarantee a successful project. He also knows a long list of high-quality subcontractors who can complete smaller, more specialized portions of the project at a great price.One West is a respected, local real-estate buyer in St. Louis. They show exemplary customer service and have a high degree of skill in what they do. When they sell a house, they take out many of the difficult tasks that are required. Instead of making clients prepare a home or stick to a closing date, they do the work themselves or make adjustments. Whether it is buying a home that needs to be fixed, dealing with residential/commercial property, or selling a home that is in perfect condition, Tim Estepp and One West is the best option in St. Louis.12225 Clayton Rd, St. Louis, MO 63131(314) 932-1445