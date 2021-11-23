REPRESENTATIVE TRAVIS CLARDY APPOINTED TO TEXAS SUNSET ADVISORY COMMISSION

11/22/2021

AUSTIN - Today, State Representative Travis Clardy (Nacogdoches) was appointed by Speaker Dade Phelan (Beaumont) to serve on the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, with the term set to end in 2025.

“I am truly honored and thankful to Speaker Phelan for appointing me to serve on this vitally important Commission," said Rep. Clardy. "The agencies currently under review are of the utmost interest to the people of Texas. I look forward to reviewing all of these agencies thoroughly, but especially the Public Utility Commission and Electric Reliability Council of Texas which are responsible for ensuring dependable and affordable energy for our growing state and her citizens."

The Texas Sunset Commission exists to enhance government accountability to the Legislature and the people of Texas by objectively evaluating the need for and value of state programs and services. It was created by the Texas Legislature in 1977 to make state government more efficient, effective, and accountable. The creation and expansion of sunset processes in the United States happened during a time of widespread concern in the 1970s about the growth of federal and state agencies and a need for tools to give legislatures more control over state agencies and programs. The Commission has five senators, five representatives, and two members of the public, appointed by the Lieutenant Governor and the Speaker of the House. The Sunset staff is composed of evaluation and administrative professionals that support the Commission by performing agency reviews and assisting in the legislative process.

Agencies under review this interim are the Anatomical Board of the State of Texas, Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater District, Economic Development and Tourism Office, Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Equality, Office of Independent Ombudsman for the Juvenile Justice Department, Texas Invasive Species Coordinating Committee, Texas Juvenile Justice Department, Lavaca-Navidad River Authority, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Office of Public Utility Counsel, San Antonio River Authority, San Jacinto River Authority, Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, Office of State-Federal Relations, Upper Guadalupe River Authority, State Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners, Texas Water Development Board, and the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas.

Representative Clardy is currently serving his fifth term as the State Representative for House District 11, which includes Cherokee, Nacogdoches, and Rusk counties.

