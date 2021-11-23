Give Thanks for Dogs: PEDIGREE FOUNDATION® Offers Ways to Celebrate and Support Rescue Dogs
The Foundation shares how pet parents can make the holidays special for their pups and help homeless pets in their communityFRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After months at home together during the pandemic, 90% of pet parents said that spending more time with their pets brought them joy.1 With Thanksgiving just around the corner, PEDIGREE Foundation is sharing ways to celebrate that joy and give thanks for rescue dogs.
Here are just a few ways dog lovers and pet parents can give thanks for dogs.
• Plan a special day with your pup. Thanksgiving brings a long weekend for many. Why not dedicate some of that time to your furry best friend? Get out for a healthy hike, snuggle up on the couch for TV time, or enjoy a friendly game of fetch together. Whatever you choose, your dog will be thankful for special time with you.
• Stay safe during festive meals. Remember that while Thanksgiving brings tasty treats for humans, foods including onions, garlic, raisins and chocolate are dangerous for dogs. Turkey bones can also be a hazard. Don’t share any human food or alcohol with dogs and be sure to dispose of any trash in covered containers out of dogs’ reach.
• Help a dog experience the joy of a home. Check with your local shelter or rescue to learn about their foster programs. Some offer “date with a dog” opportunities like hosting a dog for Thanksgiving weekend. Or consider if you can take on a longer-term option. Many dogs can be stressed or scared in a noisy shelter. Time away in your home can make a huge difference in their health, happiness and adoptability.
• Shop for good on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Choose holiday gifts that give back, like those at PEDIGREE Foundation DogsRuleStore.com. It has great choices for dog lovers, including matching human and dog puffer jackets, and a special collection featuring the work of award-winning photographer Kaylee Greer of Dog Breath Photography. Proceeds support shelter and rescue grants to help dogs find homes.
• Donate to help dogs. Contact your local shelter or rescue to see if you can help with supplies or volunteer time. Many need items like food, blankets, towels and toys. Or consider donating to a national charity working to end pet homelessness, like PEDIGREE Foundation, which helped an estimated 150,000 dogs across the U.S. in 2020. Your donation at PedigreeFoundation.org helps do even more.
There’s nothing like a dog by your side to make Thanksgiving Day – and every day – better. As you give thanks this week, give thanks for dogs too. Join the growing and passionate community of dog lovers who support PEDIGREE Foundation and its ongoing mission to help dogs find loving homes and end pet homelessness. Click here to sign up for the PEDIGREE Foundation newsletter and learn how you can help.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
1 KRC Research conducted online surveys of 1,003 U.S. pet parents from July 28 to August 8, 2021.
