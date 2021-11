College Staff Recognised for Outstanding Achievements at Awards Ceremony

NORFOLK, UK, November 23, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The annual College of West Anglia (CWA) staff awards took place, with over 100 members of staff attending the annual event.Twenty-six awards were given for a variety of outstanding work, recognising lifetime achievements, teaching excellence and management, amongst many other things. The awards were presented by the board of governors.Tracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre Coordinator won overall Employee of the Year award at the ceremony and took home another award for Business Support Employee of the Year.Alison Barber, Head of Faculty for Landbased Studies, said: “Tracey has lead responsibility to manage the health and welfare of the 200+ companion animals owned by the college at our Wisbech and Cambridge campuses. The Companion Animal Centre Team had to keep working every day, seven days a week throughout the challenges of a worldwide pandemic. Tracey has demonstrated excellent support to her team, the teaching team and therefore the students and of course the animals through this very difficult year.”Tracey said, “I would like to thank Donna Woodruff for being an amazing manager, she supports me and the team on a daily basis. Thank you also to Alison Barber for the initial nomination which led to this award. And thank you to my wonderful team, who all work hard. Without these people, I couldn't do my job to the best of my ability. Congratulations to all the award winners.”CWA Principal, David Pomfret, said: "The CWA Staff Awards for Excellence 2021 was a fantastic evening of celebration. Celebrating success is such an enjoyable and important part of our work and I am so fortunate to work with such a hard-working, caring and talented team who each contribute to the success of the college.”Additional Notes to the Editor:Here is a list of the winners and runners up for this year’s staff awards: -Lifetime Achievement Awards (25 years’ service)Anna Hodkinson – ESOL CoordinatorMichelle James – Lecturer in Art & DesignHelen Royle-Evatt – Senior Nursery Practitioner - ApplewoodTony Williams – Programme Manager – Engineering and Electrical KLExcellence in Teaching & LearningWinners – Alex Meads Lecturer in Engineering and Electrical KL & Gemma Saintierney Lecturer in Performing Arts & Music KLRunners Up – Kathryn Le Serve Lecturer in Early Years KL and Jane Burton Lecturer in Construction KLBusiness Support Employee of the YearWinner – Tracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre CoordinatorRunner Ups – Angie Clinch – Admissions Advisor and Mandy Lakey Partnership & Business Liaison SupervisorTeam of the YearWinner – Health and Social CareRunner Up – Art & DesignNew Employee of the YearWinner – James Thomas SMART Head Caretaker/Security WisbechRunner Up – Stewart Oddie Lecturer in Social ScienceSpecial Award for Outstanding Contribution during the last Academic YearWinner – Stella Chapman – Programme Manager Vet NursingRunner Up – Jonathan Boyall Lecturer in HospitalitySupport in the Learning EnvironmentWinner – Derrick Hart – Safeguarding & Welfare AdvisorRunner Up – Hollie Little – Teaching Support Officer – Hair & Beauty KLUnsung HeroWinner – Hilary Mayes – Marketing Team LeaderRunner Up – Anna Cooper – Lecturer in Science KLUse of ITWinner – Carl Bramham – Lecturer in Maths KLCommunity EngagementWinner – Wendy Buffham – Business Engagement CoordinatorRunner Up – Luke Byron – Marketing Coordinator – Schools LiaisonLeadershipWinner – Donna Woodruff – Programme Manager Animal CareRunner Up – Sue Moore – Head of Faculty Care & Public ServicesOverall Employee of the YearTracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre CoordinatorPlease follow the link to download the media files:For more information, please contact:Grace JonesMarketing & PR Coordinatoremail: grace.jones@cwa.ac.uk tel: +44 1553 815 293 mob: +44 7458 074 749