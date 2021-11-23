Submit Release
College Staff Recognised for Outstanding Achievements at Awards Ceremony

NORFOLK, UK, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual College of West Anglia (CWA) staff awards took place, with over 100 members of staff attending the annual event.

Twenty-six awards were given for a variety of outstanding work, recognising lifetime achievements, teaching excellence and management, amongst many other things. The awards were presented by the board of governors.

Tracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre Coordinator won overall Employee of the Year award at the ceremony and took home another award for Business Support Employee of the Year.

Alison Barber, Head of Faculty for Landbased Studies, said: “Tracey has lead responsibility to manage the health and welfare of the 200+ companion animals owned by the college at our Wisbech and Cambridge campuses. The Companion Animal Centre Team had to keep working every day, seven days a week throughout the challenges of a worldwide pandemic. Tracey has demonstrated excellent support to her team, the teaching team and therefore the students and of course the animals through this very difficult year.”

Tracey said, “I would like to thank Donna Woodruff for being an amazing manager, she supports me and the team on a daily basis. Thank you also to Alison Barber for the initial nomination which led to this award. And thank you to my wonderful team, who all work hard. Without these people, I couldn't do my job to the best of my ability. Congratulations to all the award winners.”

CWA Principal, David Pomfret, said: "The CWA Staff Awards for Excellence 2021 was a fantastic evening of celebration. Celebrating success is such an enjoyable and important part of our work and I am so fortunate to work with such a hard-working, caring and talented team who each contribute to the success of the college.”


Additional Notes to the Editor:

Here is a list of the winners and runners up for this year’s staff awards: -

Lifetime Achievement Awards (25 years’ service)
Anna Hodkinson – ESOL Coordinator
Michelle James – Lecturer in Art & Design
Helen Royle-Evatt – Senior Nursery Practitioner - Applewood
Tony Williams – Programme Manager – Engineering and Electrical KL

Excellence in Teaching & Learning
Winners – Alex Meads Lecturer in Engineering and Electrical KL & Gemma Saintierney Lecturer in Performing Arts & Music KL
Runners Up – Kathryn Le Serve Lecturer in Early Years KL and Jane Burton Lecturer in Construction KL

Business Support Employee of the Year
Winner – Tracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre Coordinator
Runner Ups – Angie Clinch – Admissions Advisor and Mandy Lakey Partnership & Business Liaison Supervisor

Team of the Year
Winner – Health and Social Care
Runner Up – Art & Design

New Employee of the Year
Winner – James Thomas SMART Head Caretaker/Security Wisbech
Runner Up – Stewart Oddie Lecturer in Social Science

Special Award for Outstanding Contribution during the last Academic Year
Winner – Stella Chapman – Programme Manager Vet Nursing
Runner Up – Jonathan Boyall Lecturer in Hospitality

Support in the Learning Environment
Winner – Derrick Hart – Safeguarding & Welfare Advisor
Runner Up – Hollie Little – Teaching Support Officer – Hair & Beauty KL

Unsung Hero
Winner – Hilary Mayes – Marketing Team Leader
Runner Up – Anna Cooper – Lecturer in Science KL

Use of IT
Winner – Carl Bramham – Lecturer in Maths KL

Community Engagement
Winner – Wendy Buffham – Business Engagement Coordinator
Runner Up – Luke Byron – Marketing Coordinator – Schools Liaison

Leadership
Winner – Donna Woodruff – Programme Manager Animal Care
Runner Up – Sue Moore – Head of Faculty Care & Public Services

Overall Employee of the Year
Tracey Palmer - Companion Animal Centre Coordinator



Please follow the link to download the media files:
https://we.tl/t-smjIyiJfgD


For more information, please contact:
Grace Jones
Marketing & PR Coordinator
email: grace.jones@cwa.ac.uk tel: +44 1553 815 293 mob: +44 7458 074 749

