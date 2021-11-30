Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Delivers Critical Pollution and Waste Control Systems for Biogas Industry

Ship & Shore System comprised of Thermal Oxidizer, Scrubber, and a series of Lead Lag Vessels

LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As energy prices continue to rise and green energy mandates increasingly shape commercial economics, the world needs all of the non-fossil fuel sources it can get. Biogas remains an attractive way to extract energy from cast-off waste material, but the process contains known pollution risks. Over the years, Ship & Shore Environmental (S&SE), a multinational environmental pollution abatement and energy solutions firm, has worked with many biogas companies and offers solutions specifically for current and prospective biogas implementers.

Biogas Market and Concerns

Biogas is derived from the gases produced by agricultural, municipal, and food waste, as well as sewage, energy crops, and similar sources. Increasingly, biogas is viewed as an effective option for meeting green energy needs. Fortune Business Insights sees the biogas market increasing from USD 25.6 billion in 2021 to USD 37 billion in 2028. Grand View Research and Mordor Research both see the sector growing at a steady 4.4% to 4.5% CAGR over the next several years, with Mordor noting biogas’s “potential to meet 19% of the global electricity demand by 2050.”

However, when the methane in biogas is ignited to create energy, carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) is produced. Unburned methane from biogas is another greenhouse gas, and toxic hydrogen sulfide can also result from biogas operations. Overall, biogas production requires processing mass quantities of methane, as well as other compositions including CH4, CO2, H2O, O2, N2, NH3, H2S, siloxanes, aromatics, and organochlorines.

Unfortunately, government regulations may only require digesters to remove CO2 from product gas. With process improvements, upgrading landfill gas (LFG) can extract other harmful components. Similarly, process control should be refined for anaerobic digestion of wastewater and digestion of animal or municipal solid waste for the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG).

S&SE Solutions

Over the last several years, S&SE entered the ever-growing industrial sector of biogas and biofuel applications. The company is an environmental engineering firm with full capabilities in design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of custom pollution abatement solutions.

The S&SE solutions with particular suitability in the biogas space include Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTOs), Direct-Fired Thermal Oxidizers (DFTOs), Multi-Stage Combustion Thermal Oxidizers, Scrubbers, and Removal Vessels. These solutions can convert waste into useful resources by recovering renewable energy, water, and fertilizer from waste streams. Ultimately, these technologies reduce the cost of waste management, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and open possibilities in new revenue sources.

“It is our aim to not only clean the air we all breathe, but provide equipment that also regenerates and repurposes energy, much like the Biogas sector aims to create energy from waste,” says S&SE CEO Anoosheh Oskouian. “The global biogas market is projected to continue to increase at accelerating rates. Ship & Shore is proud to offer our expertise and demonstrate the wide range of solutions we have provided for the industry.”

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. is a Long Beach, Calif.-based woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored “green” solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and multiple offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe and most recently, China. With over 100 specialized professionals spread throughout the world, the company is dedicated to designing tailored solutions for its energy clients. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.