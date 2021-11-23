Ex-Amazon Exec, Robert Frederick, Reveals an API-Powered Ecosystem to Rewrite How We Build Mobile, Web, and IoT Apps
Robert Frederick, founder and CEO, Sirqul
In his newly released two-book series, Robert rewrites our future harnessing pervasive computing (IoT, Smart Cities, AR, Voice, and AI) and social networking.
It’s always been a dream of mine as a developer to connect people, places, and things at anytime, anywhere, without technology limitations”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drawing on his acquisition by Amazon in 1999, experiences in building out Amazon Anywhere and AWS in the early 2000s, and startups like Snapvine and Tidalscale, Robert Frederick’s recently published series outlines his API and microservices approach to digital transformation. The two-book series “3 Ring Binder for IoT, Mobile, and Social Apps” is available on Amazon with 1-click - the same technology he helped bring to mobile devices, voice recognition applications, and developers to create e-commerce applications while at Amazon!
The history behind developing an API-driven approach reveals how Amazon and commerce were forever transformed. With Robert’s experience and fortitude, he went on to launch Sirqul and continues to rewrite the future of business. Sirqul is his and his team’s latest innovation built on an API framework that makes anything you can imagine — possible. The 603 APIs, 93 microservices, 3 patented location-based IoT hardware devices, and 30 customizable pre-built white-label templates - all provide a platform to easily create mobile, web, AR/VR, voice, and IoT applications. Check out the complete list of Sirqul's mobile, web, and IoT applications to discover a rapid development-to-deployment platform and learn how you can apply digital transformation to your industry, business, or use case.
"I’m honored to have been part of Amazon and Snapvine, but my vision is not limited by my time at either company – it’s always been a dream of mine as a developer to connect people, places, and things at anytime, anywhere, without technology limitations,” said Robert Frederick, founder and CEO of Sirqul. “This two-part series is to inspire developers who come next by sharing a framework and vision for how primitive services and features can be combined to create a more connected world. Through this approach, businesses worldwide are poised to rapidly connect infrastructure to customer engagement. This will provide amazing experiences while driving new revenue streams for business transformation. This is a team effort and I can't wait for what comes next, as we each stand on the shoulder of giants, sometimes even without knowing it.”
About Sirqul, Inc.
(www.sirqul.com (https://corp.sirqul.com)) provides an Engagement-as-a-Service AIoT Platform that drives engagement, operational efficiency, rapid innovation, and new revenue streams for businesses of any size. At the foundation of Sirqul's platform are 93+ Services, 603 APIs, 3 distinct IoT hardware product offerings, and 30+ customizable native application templates that companies can use to get started on the platform. Sirqul is device, protocol, and cloud-agnostic – fostering an interoperable system for building future-proof API-powered solutions for retail, smart cities, new construction, mobility, logistics, campuses, buildings, entertainment, and more.
