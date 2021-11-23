Tropical Sustainability Style at Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort
First certified in 2020, Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort was recently recertified by Green Globe.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort is a secluded luxury island getaway set amidst azure Indian Ocean waters in the Maldives. Stand-alone beach and water villas with vast living spaces and elegant interiors are spread along the 2 kilometres long island.
First certified in 2020, Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort was recently recertified by Green Globe.
Green Globe Auditor Babli Jahau provides insights into the resort’s impressive sustainability practices in the tropics.
The island is very lush with diverse flora and fauna. The natural surrounds have been well maintained and protected during construction and provides natural shading on the island. All flora and fauna is native to the Maldives and the landscaping policy outlines pest control, prevention of alien species invasion and restricted watering timings. One of the activities for kids on the island is tree planting which adds on to existing verdant areas.
The welcoming ritual to the island pays homage to local culture with team members warmly greeting guests dressed in traditional Maldivian clothing accompanied by traditional drums and music. Guests are presented with a coconut leaf necklace made using traditional Maldivian techniques and a fresh green coconut harvested from the island itself.
Energy and Water Management
Engineering team projects are also very impressive. One project is the use of heat exchange – where waste heat from the generator is used to heat water. This reduces energy consumption normally used for heating water. In addition, harvesting rainwater is being utilized which is another great initiative as the island produces its own water. Hence by using harvested rainwater, less water needs to be produced and energy usage minimized as pumping of the water is not necessary.
Staff Development
Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort supports diversity and equality in its staff hiring and training. Several nationalities are employed at the property and management has ensured that female team members are also on board. Internships are also being carried out for locals that provides training in the tourism and hospitality field. This shows great commitment by the resort to include all people on their teams.
Training is conducted regularly for all staff members and includes Green Globe related sustainability practices, on-the-job specific training, and health & safety training.
Eco-friendly Culinary Experiences
Atmosphere Kanifushi Resort has one pure vegetarian restaurant which is a very rare concept in the Maldives. The menu is diverse including a selection of traditional and contemporary dishes from Mediterranean, Arabic and Indian regions and has both vegetarian and vegan options.
The resort is committed to sourcing local produce for its dining establishments. All fish purchased from local fishermen is caught using line fishing in accordance with sustainable fishing practices. 100% of local suppliers deliver goods in re-usable containers which are returned after goods are received.
Getting around the island
The two modes of transportation on the island are either bicycle or electric buggy. If guests wish to use the bikes, a small contribution is added to their bill which is then donated to the local neighboring island. Donations are collected and made on an annual basis to the island.
About Green Globe Certification
Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com
Contact
Brad Cox
Green Globe Certification
Director Communications
1223 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 925
Santa Monica, CA 90403
U.S.A.
Email: bcox@greenglobe.com
Phone: +1-310-337-3000 ext. 105 - Fax: +1-310-626-9982
Bradley Cox
Green Globe
+1 310-337-3000
email us here