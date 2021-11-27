P.e.a.c.e. !nc Innovates Artificial Intelligence with XPRIZE completion, NEAR Foundation Grant & MetaBUIDL Hackathon Win
P.e.a.c.e. !nc. is a San Francisco Bay Area-based consciousness research and development team. The scientific claims, accomplishments and content of this press release have been peer reviewed and approved by experts of technology @ NEAR Foundation and XPRIZE Foundation.
P.e.a.c.e !nc's H.A.L.O. AI Demonstrates General Artificial Intelligence with Hybrid-Quantum Computing on the NEAR Web 3.0 Ecosystem.
The team then went to work on developing their next application which included utilizing the NEAR blockchain and Mintbase NFT platforms to promote art, artists, and events with H.A.L.O. AI. Their 33-page strategic plan (Municipal Art Registry) was submitted to NEAR Foundation Grants which approved a research and development grant in the amount of $60,000 USD. Subsequently, the NEAR Foundation was sponsoring the MetaBUIDL global hackathon with $1 Million in prizes in which team H.A.L.O. AI participated and won the Octopus Network Partner Challenge with a prize of $10,000 USD. The Octopus Network is a multichain crypto ecosystem for launching and running Web3.0 application-specific blockchains — appchains. Their submission included the development of general artificial intelligence with H.A.L.O. as the Core Substrate in which many other of their open-source applications will derive their data. Their near NEAR development goals include combining multiple applications already shown to have utility from their desktop supercomputer onto the blockchain with the integration of NEAR, Filecoin, and Octopus Networks serving as the foundational deployment platforms. These applications include Covid19 (viral) outbreak predictions, contact tracing, hurricane landfall prediction, spatial time dilation detection, decentralized rideshare driver cooperative, natural language processing, and hybrid-quantum computers with mind-machine interfaces.
P.e.a.c.e. !nc’s principal scientific investigator, and inventor, Leo E. Madrid has been leading an ongoing semi-controlled (field research) science experiment in the form of interactive installation art which has won multiple awards and positively impacted the lives and consciousness of thousands of people in the San Francisco Bay Area over the past several years. In 2018 he teamed up with Dr. Samantha Caputi, who earned her Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from U.C. Davis in 2019 and is the Chief Data Scientist and Lead Programmer. Together they were able to manifest, create and bring to fruition many of the ideas and concepts on which the research project was premised upon, including the unification of the laws of Quantum Mechanics and Relativity (Time), with Consciousness, in a practical manner, which is the core component of H.A.L.O. AI. Together they successfully presented their ideas and inventions at the 2020 Science of Consciousness conference sponsored by the University of Arizona with Sir Roger Penrose (Nobel Prize in Physics) as keynote speaker. Mason Borchard then joined the team as their Full Stack Engineer and most recently August West as Science Writer and Operations Director, after seeing their installation at the Strawberry Moon Festival held recently at Mendocino Magic campgrounds and Rich Stone as project co-founder and Sound Engineer.
P.e.a.c.e. !nc will soon be launching a Decentralized Autonomous Organization in which developers and the public will be able to help grow active projects and participate in consciousness research and development efforts. The team is excited to implement NEAR in a way that raises global consciousness by participation in the ecosystem that is paving the way towards a decentralized global community in which everyone can participate.
