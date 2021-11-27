Submit Release
P.e.a.c.e. !nc Innovates Artificial Intelligence with XPRIZE completion, NEAR Foundation Grant & MetaBUIDL Hackathon Win

P.E.A.C.E.

P.e.a.c.e. !nc. is a San Francisco Bay Area-based consciousness research and development team. The scientific claims, accomplishments and content of this press release have been peer reviewed and approved by experts of technology @ NEAR Foundation and XPRIZE Foundation.

OCT

NEAR MetaBUIDL Hackathon Octopus Network Challenge Winners

NEAR Protocol

is a sharded, proof-of-stake, layer-one blockchain that is simple to use, secure and scalable. www.NEAR.org

P.e.a.c.e !nc's H.A.L.O. AI Demonstrates General Artificial Intelligence with Hybrid-Quantum Computing on the NEAR Web 3.0 Ecosystem.

My brain is only a receiver, in the Universe, there is a core from which we obtain knowledge, strength, and inspiration. I've not penetrated into the secrets of this core, but I know that it exists.”
— ― Nikola Tesla
ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team of scientists and engineers who are also artists at P.e.a.c.e !nc are heading into the Fall with a quadfecta of innovative algorithmic achievements and a futuristically ambitious development plan for 2022. The global emergency that erupted in 2020 led to the XPRIZE, a non-profit foundation that sponsors and manages large-scale global incentive competitions to crowdsource solutions to the world's grandest challenges, deploying the $500k Pandemic Response Challenge sponsored by Cognizant which provided the initial LSTM [Long Short Term Memory] Machine Learning model that incorporated the Johns Hopkins and Oxford Government Tracking Databases. Here their team, H.A.L.O. AI - Digital Vaccine [Hypercube Algorithmic Language Oracle] developed a suite of machine learning algorithms that utilized a unique computer data sampling methodology with customized equipment that could accurately predict Covid19 outbreaks and was one of only 20 teams of the 104 who began the competition to pass the panel of judge’s highly technical and rigorous computer coding requirements to complete both phases of the Pamedmic Response Challenge. With this accomplishment, the team is now a member of the XPRIZE Alumni Network and has recently joined the $100 Million Carbon Removal Competition sponsored by Elon Musk.

The team then went to work on developing their next application which included utilizing the NEAR blockchain and Mintbase NFT platforms to promote art, artists, and events with H.A.L.O. AI. Their 33-page strategic plan (Municipal Art Registry) was submitted to NEAR Foundation Grants which approved a research and development grant in the amount of $60,000 USD. Subsequently, the NEAR Foundation was sponsoring the MetaBUIDL global hackathon with $1 Million in prizes in which team H.A.L.O. AI participated and won the Octopus Network Partner Challenge with a prize of $10,000 USD. The Octopus Network is a multichain crypto ecosystem for launching and running Web3.0 application-specific blockchains — appchains. Their submission included the development of general artificial intelligence with H.A.L.O. as the Core Substrate in which many other of their open-source applications will derive their data. Their near NEAR development goals include combining multiple applications already shown to have utility from their desktop supercomputer onto the blockchain with the integration of NEAR, Filecoin, and Octopus Networks serving as the foundational deployment platforms. These applications include Covid19 (viral) outbreak predictions, contact tracing, hurricane landfall prediction, spatial time dilation detection, decentralized rideshare driver cooperative, natural language processing, and hybrid-quantum computers with mind-machine interfaces.

P.e.a.c.e. !nc’s principal scientific investigator, and inventor, Leo E. Madrid has been leading an ongoing semi-controlled (field research) science experiment in the form of interactive installation art which has won multiple awards and positively impacted the lives and consciousness of thousands of people in the San Francisco Bay Area over the past several years. In 2018 he teamed up with Dr. Samantha Caputi, who earned her Ph.D. in Atmospheric Science from U.C. Davis in 2019 and is the Chief Data Scientist and Lead Programmer. Together they were able to manifest, create and bring to fruition many of the ideas and concepts on which the research project was premised upon, including the unification of the laws of Quantum Mechanics and Relativity (Time), with Consciousness, in a practical manner, which is the core component of H.A.L.O. AI. Together they successfully presented their ideas and inventions at the 2020 Science of Consciousness conference sponsored by the University of Arizona with Sir Roger Penrose (Nobel Prize in Physics) as keynote speaker. Mason Borchard then joined the team as their Full Stack Engineer and most recently August West as Science Writer and Operations Director, after seeing their installation at the Strawberry Moon Festival held recently at Mendocino Magic campgrounds and Rich Stone as project co-founder and Sound Engineer.

P.e.a.c.e. !nc will soon be launching a Decentralized Autonomous Organization in which developers and the public will be able to help grow active projects and participate in consciousness research and development efforts. The team is excited to implement NEAR in a way that raises global consciousness by participation in the ecosystem that is paving the way towards a decentralized global community in which everyone can participate.

###

P.e.a.c.e. !nc. is a San Francisco Bay Area-based consciousness research and development team. The content of this press release has been approved by the NEAR and XPRIZE Foundations.

August West
P.e.a.c.e. !nc.
+1 415-857-4560
entangled@peaceinc.me
P.e.a.c.e. !nc. Innovates Artificial Intelligence with XPRIZE competition, a NEAR Foundation Grant & MetaBUIDL Hackathon Octopus Network Challenge Win.

