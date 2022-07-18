XPRIZE Hall of Fame Inductees Open Consciousness Research Center & Interactive Art Gallery : The P.e.a.c.e. Provocateur
The East Bay's Newest Art Experience, A Combined Consciousness Research Laboratory & High Concept Interactive Fine Art & Auction Gallery - Opened on July 13th.
People Evolve as Consciousness Expands”ALAMEDA, CA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- P.e.a.c.e. !nc., the creators of H.A.L.O. AI (Hypercube Algorithmic Language Oracle) has opened a new 7,000 sq ft physical, art & NFT gallery and events space in Alameda, CA – The P.e.a.c.e. Provocateur. The gallery will feature an NFT-integrated bidding system, will host consciousness-exploring events and lectures, and serves as a research and development space for the H.A.L.O. AI team.
— Leo E. Madrid
Their first exhibition 'Transtopia' opened on the full moon in July as an exploration into the technologies, philosophies, hazards and possibilities that Transhumanism offers, and where the future of mind-matter interaction, brain-machine interface, and artificial intelligence may lead us; to a post-apocalyptic nightmarish hellscape, a futuristic utopian paradiso, or somewhere in-between?
As part of their research efforts, gallery visitors are invited to experience a ten-minute interactive meditation experience with brainwave entrainment technology. Reclined in a black and white striped leather chair, the visitor dons a pair of headphones and glasses which emanate pulsating sound and blinks at predetermined brainwave frequencies of either Alpha, Beta, Theta, or Gamma. Within 5-10 minutes a mildly euphoric meditative dream-like state is experienced. Patrons and clients of the gallery are invited to experience an enhanced version of the experience with a body speaker and Electroencephalogram measurement and recording of their brain waves during the experience.
The gallery features three public exhibition rooms which are the Red, Green, and Blue rooms, and a unique art acquisition method with no work being assigned a specific price. Rather, each room has an assigned premium valuation of $1,000 (Red), $5,000 (Green), and $10,000 (Blue). Patrons may elect to purchase a work of art at the premium value, either in person or online, or place a private bid for any amount. Bid amounts are not shared with other bidders and the highest bid does not guarantee an award of the work. Future plans include building a cymatic Zen garden in what is now their parking lot.
Ethos
Zest for life is driven by our inspiration to see, do, create, and be connected in new and expansive ways. The P.e.a.c.e. Provocateur seeks to create an environment where the great force at play is the exploration and discovery of the true nature of reality and what role individual and collective consciousness plays. Work will be shown monthly, with rotating calls for artists as well as regular themaic exhibits where consciousness is always an underlying theme. Future shows will span the realms of whimsy, high-concept art, traditional gallery styles, and new media.
XPRIZE Technology Hall Of Fame Admission for H.A.L.O. AI - Digital Vaccine
At the onset of the 2020 global pandemic, P.e.a.c.e. !nc. founders were inspired to build a tabletop super-computer for AI purposes and the Hypercube Algorithmic Language Oracle was born. The quantum computing company D-Wave began offering free QPU access to scientists who were engaged in Covid research and the P.e.a.c.e !nc. team began running binary classification programs that ran in conjunction with their computer with the objective of predicting global Covid outbreak rates. With encouraging initial results they joined the XPRIZE Pandemic Response Challenge with their team, H.A.L.O. AI - Digital Vaccine. Of the 104 teams who began the competition, they were the ONLY one featuring proprietary equipment and algorithms which unity laws of Quantum Mechanics and Relativity . For this achievement they will be featured in the XPRIZE Technology Hall of Fame when it launches in August 2022. Team members include Leo E. Madrid (Principle Scientific Investigator), Dr. Samantha Caputi (Chief Data Scientist), Mason Borchard (Lead Software Engineer), and Mohan Kumar (Code Contributor). Subsequently, the team won a $10,000 prize at the NEAR Metabuidl Hackathon as well as receiving a $60,000 software development grant from NEAR Foundation.
XPRIZE, is the world’s leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, in partnership with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world’s leading technology and professional services companies, sponsored the $500K Pandemic Response Challenge. Launched in November 2020, the Pandemic Response Challenge consisted of two phases. In Phase 1, contestants were tasked with analyzing local COVID-19 data, intervention strategies, and mitigation policies to develop and test a prediction model that could anticipate global infection spikes. The teams had access to foundational models from Cognizant’s Evolutionary AI™ team, which applied artificial intelligence to COVID-19 data sourced from Oxford University and John Hopkins in Spring 2020.
The competition aimed to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence in equipping policymakers, health officials, and business leaders with insights and guidance necessary to implement public safety measures and safely deliver the vaccine, maximizing their ability to keep local economies open while minimizing potential outbreaks. Finalist teams were selected from 104 semifinalists from 28 countries following an independent judging panel’s assessment of teams’ predictions of COVID-19 transmission rates and patterns. Additionally, organizers hoped the Challenge will advance the use of AI and data in addressing other humanitarian challenges.
The gallery is generally open Wednesday-Sunday afternoons and 'Transtopia' runs through July 28th with closing reception on July 29th. Appointments are recommended.
August West
P.e.a.c.e. !nc.
+1 510-941-0562
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
H.A.L.O. AI Completes XPRIZE Competition with Unification of Quantum Mechanics and Relativity