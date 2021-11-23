New Report Examines how ESG goals in the Mining Sector can be Achieved using Industry 4.0 Technology
How AI + IoT can enable the mining sector to achieve its strategic environmental & community sustainable development goals.
The sustainability of the sector and success of the people that work within it are now even more directly tied to the environment and the community that surrounds their operations.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4 Mining have released a new report in their series examining Industry 4.0 AI and IoT's technology role in the mining sector, this time exploring the impact the technology can have on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.
— Phillip McBride, I4 Mining lead & Rayven CSO
The 'Solving the ESG Conundrum: Industry 4.0 Technologies’ Role in Enabling Miners to Achieve their Strategic Zero Harm, Zero Waste & Zero Carbon Objectives' report explores the increased importance of ESG, the different use cases for the technology in enabling miners to achieve their strategic and operational ESG goals, as well as the quantitative benefits of getting it right.
Phillip McBride, I4 Mining's lead and Rayven's CSO, said at the report's release "In multiple recent surveys of senior mining executives, ESG goals have come top of their priority lists.
"Outside of medium-to-long-term zero carbon arrangements (such as COP26, the Paris Agreement and state/national targets), the societal and political zeitgeist has evolved to a point where miners need to do more on these issues, and the consequences of failing to do so have grown significantly at both a corporate and individual executive level - the sustainability of the sector and success of the people that work within it are now even more directly tied to the environment and the community that surrounds their operations.
"This report provides a comprehensive, strategic view for those involved in the mining and metal's industry of all the issues and potential routes to achieving strategic ESG goals using Industry 4.0 technology - without the the hype and 'Tech-Speak'."
About I4 Mining
I4 Mining is a suite of next generation Industry 4.0 digital mining solutions designed to help the mining sector transform to succeed in a 'zero' future, fast.
Purpose-built for the sector’s unique needs by Rayven, the leading AI + IoT platform, each contains pre-built functionality for multiple use cases, including advanced AI and adaptive real-time analytics, and is fully interoperable with existing technologies to provide a complete Industry 4.0-ready platform that delivers true digital transformation.
I4 Mining’s solutions can be deployed in weeks, are easy-to-use (codeless), and are commercially viable at-scale; so that you can spend the time and expense that usually goes into planning and development hyper-customizing and optimizing your solution in the field - reducing risk and delivering a measurable ROI in weeks.
For more information, visit: https://i4mining.rayven.io
