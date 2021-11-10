I4 Mining Release new Report Examining how Industry 4.0 Technology will Transform Plant, Machinery & Equipment

It won't be enough for the mining sector to leave it to OEMs and hardware manufacturers to innovate in order for them to achieve their zero harm, zero carbon and zero waste goals.”
— Phillip McBride, I4 Mining lead and Rayven CSO
SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I4 Mining have released a new report: 'How Industry 4.0 Technology will Transform Plant, Machinery & Equipment' - an in-depth examination of Industry 4.0 technology's impact on plant and how it can assist miners with their strategic goals.

Phillip McBride, I4 Mining's lead and Rayven's CSO, said upon the report's release "It won't be enough for the mining sector to leave it to OEMs and hardware manufacturers to innovate in order for them to achieve their zero harm, zero carbon and zero waste goals - the ascent to 2050 dictates that mining companies need to take affirmative, extensive action now.

"Whilst challenging, there are huge advantages to be seen on the other side, with predictive analyses that can do much more than achieve the zero goals but deliver all-new ways of working and find efficiencies that increase profitability.

"With this report, we wanted to explore the use cases for AI + IoT technology with plant, equipment and machinery and provide comprehensive guidance to miners on just what Industry 4.0 technology can and can't do for them and their assets - as well as dispel a few myths; we think we've achieved it."

Discover more about the report and download it here.


About I4 Mining

I4 Mining is a suite of next generation Industry 4.0 digital mining solutions designed to help the mining sector transform to succeed in a 'zero' future, fast.

Purpose-built for the sector’s unique needs by Rayven, the leading AI + IoT platform, each contains pre-built functionality for multiple use cases, including advanced AI and adaptive real-time analytics, and is fully interoperable with existing technologies to provide a complete Industry 4.0-ready platform that delivers true digital transformation.

I4 Mining’s solutions can be deployed in weeks, are easy-to-use (codeless), and are commercially viable at-scale; so that you can spend the time and expense that usually goes into planning and development hyper-customizing and optimizing your solution in the field - reducing risk and delivering a measurable ROI in weeks.

For more information, visit: https://i4mining.rayven.io


About

Rayven is a codeless AI and IoT platform used for creating, operating and optimizing brilliant commercial and industrial control, real-time management and predictive analytics solutions that accelerate organizations' real-world digital transformation. Quick-to-deploy, simple-to-use and affordable; Rayven provides businesses with unique new capabilities, solves real-world problems and enables their customers to achieve their business goals - not just their technology ones - delivering business-changing outcomes. By leveraging the Rayven platform, and their industrial Data Science and deployment services, they help their partners and customers to gather real-time insights, exert control, and utilize Machine Learning to optimize their operations and help them succeed with any IoT, AI or Industry 4.0 use-case.

http://www.rayven.io

