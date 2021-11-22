Modified District Government Services for Thanksgiving Day

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, 2021, District Government will observe Thanksgiving Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What’s Open on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26:

Access to Emergency Shelter All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and they will remain open 24 hours a day, including on November 25 and 26. Individuals seeking homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s 24-hour Citywide Call Center at 311.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm, Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

What’s Closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. TestYourself DC collection boxes will remain open from 10 am – 8 pm for residents to drop-off samples only.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

The Department of Employment Services’ Navigation Call Center will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

DC Public Schools open meal sites will be closed on Wednesday, November 24 through Friday, November 26. Normal operations will resume on Monday, November 29 from 10 am – 2 pm at the distribution sites located at Ballou High School, Columbia Heights Education Campus, Dunbar High School, and Ron Brown High School.

All DPR afterschool meal sites will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Thursday, November 25.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations will be closed on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26. Digital services, including movies and databases, are available online at dclibrary.org.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Thursday, November 25. The Center will reopen on Friday, November 26 with its regular hours from 8 am to 6 pm. For additional information, please visit stay.dc.gov.

Modified Service Adjustments:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services on November 25. Services will resume on Friday, November 26. Below is the modified schedule:

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Thursday, November 25 will be collected on Friday, November 26.

Trash and recycling collections scheduled for Friday will “slide” to Saturday.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Thursday, November 25. Service will resume on Friday, November 26.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Monday, November 29 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. No construction will be allowed on Thursday, November 25, 2021 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Please report illegal construction by submitting an Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311, visiting 311.dc.gov, texting DC311, or tweeting to @311dcgov. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

Parking Enforcement & Local Public Transit:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, November 25 and Friday, November 26, except Streetcar ticketing and towing.

All parking enforcement will resume on Saturday, November 27.

All DC Circulator routes will operate according to their normal schedules on November 25 and November 26.

The DC Streetcar will operate on a shortened schedule from 8am to 10pm on Thursday, November 25 and will operate on its normal schedule on Friday, November 26.