DMV News You Can Use for March 2026

A Message from DC DMV Director Gabriel Robinson

Alhough it has been an unusually cold winter, spring is just around the corner here in Washington, DC! For residents who need to visit a Service Center to complete your DC DMV business, we are open for walk-in services during regular business hours. Visit the DMV website for locations and times and keep in mind that our Georgetown location remains closed until further notice. As a reminder, many DC DMV services can also be completed online or via our mobile app, allowing you to #SkiptheTrip.

In this month's newsletter, learn how DC DMV is working to keep March Madness on the court, not the roads. Whether you're celebrating Saint Patrick's Day or your favorite college basketball team, DMV's Ignition Interlock Device (IID) Program is here to remind you that driving impaired can cost a lot more than you think. Keep reading to learn more about ways you can get around safely while celebrating this season.

Vehicle Recall Safety Week takes place this week and here at DC DMV, we are encouraging all District drivers to check your vehicle for a possible recall. The article below has more information about this crucial safety check.

As always, your feedback is important to us. Write us a letter or join us for DMV's monthly Live Chat on the first Thursday of each month. The next DC DMV Live Chat is scheduled for Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy the spring weather and cherry blossoms. Drive safe, DC!

DMV News You Can Use - March 2026