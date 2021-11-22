Rutland Barracks / Crash / DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404814

TROOPER RANK/FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Malmgren

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 22, 2021 / 0909 hours

STREET: Whipple Hollow Rd.

TOWN: West Rutland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Pleasant St.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cool, cloudy.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear, dry.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Michael Greene

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Contact damage to front end

INJURIES: No

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 22, 2021, at approximately 0909 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Whipple Hollow Rd., in the Town of West Rutland.

Initial investigation revealed that Operator #1 (Greene) was operating Vehicle #1 travelling southbound on Whipple Hollow Rd. when he drove off the east side of the roadway, colliding with a telephone pole.

Further investigation revealed Greene’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle in the State of Vermont was criminally suspended. Greene was subsequently issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on January 24, 2022 to answer to the offense of Criminal DLS.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by the West Rutland Fire Department and Green Mountain Power.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint / T23 VSA _Pending_

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: January 24, 2022 / 1000 hours

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.