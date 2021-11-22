Press Releases

11/22/2021

Governor Lamont Provides Update on Executive Branch State Employee Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Requirement

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released updated data regarding compliance with his order requiring executive branch state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive weekly testing for the virus.

Overall compliance remains high with 95% of executive branch state employees either fully vaccinated or current in their weekly testing. The overall vaccination rate among the executive branch is 84%, which is an increase from the most recent update on October 22 when it was 80.8%. A total of 11% have been receiving weekly testing.

Among the 5% of executive branch employees who are not in compliance:

31 have been separated from state employment;

35 have been placed on unpaid leave;

42 are in process of being put on unpaid leave due to refusal to comply; and

the remaining employees among the 5% not in compliance are late submitting their weekly test results but are working to comply with the requirements.

The judicial and legislative branches have each implemented vaccination and testing requirements among their employees, similar to the one implemented in the executive branch. Each branch of state government has been monitoring compliance and collecting data for those employees within their respective branches.

TABLE 1: Current executive branch data on vaccination, testing, and non-compliance rates among those who have the option to vaccinate or test.

Agency Total Employees Fully Vaccinated % Fully Vaccinated Testing % Testing Non-Compliant % Non-Compliant Dept of Correction 5444 3520 65% 1290 24% 634 12% Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Svcs 3044 2721 89% 199 7% 124 4% Dept of Transportation 2883 2468 86% 352 12% 63 2% Dept of Children and Families 2800 2453 88% 201 7% 146 5% Dept of Developmental Services 2361 2113 89% 169 7% 79 3% Combined: Department of Education / CT Tech Education & Career System 2142 1846 86% 169 8% 127 6% Dept of Social Services 1591 1383 87% 184 12% 24 2% Dept Emergncy Srvc Pub Protect 1554 1289 83% 227 15% 38 2% Dept Enrgy and Envir Prot 1189 1048 88% 80 7% 61 5% Dept of Labor 912 798 88% 103 11% 11 1% Dept of Admin Services 704 632 90% 62 9% 10 1% Dept of Motor Vehicles 703 584 83% 91 13% 28 4% Dept of Public Health 677 640 95% 30 4% 7 1% Dept of Revenue Services 538 472 88% 60 11% 6 1% Div of Criminal Justice 469 448 96% 19 4% 2 0% Public Defender Services Comm 426 394 92% 29 7% 3 1% Dept of Aging and Disability Srv 339 311 92% 19 6% 9 3% Office of the Attorney General 298 282 95% 16 5% 0 0% Dept Veterans Affairs 284 255 90% 18 6% 11 4% Office of State Comptroller 264 240 91% 23 9% 1 0% Dept of Consumer Protection 208 185 89% 22 11% 1 0% Office of Policy and Management 151 142 94% 9 6% 0 0% Dept of Insurance 146 132 90% 12 8% 2 1% Office of State Treasurer 127 112 88% 14 11% 1 1% Office of Early Childhood 121 111 92% 8 7% 2 2% Dept of Banking 113 101 89% 12 11% 0 0% Dept of Economic and Community Dev 104 97 93% 5 5% 2 2% Agricultural Exp Station 102 99 97% 3 3% 0 0% Military Department 101 92 91% 7 7% 2 2% Small agencies with fewer than 100 employees* 722 678 94% 35 5% 9 1% Total 30517 25646 84% 3468 11% 1403 5% *Agencies with fewer than 100 employees include Office of Government Accountability, Connecticut State Library, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Secretary of the State, Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, Council on Environmental Quality, Connecticut Siting Council, Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture, Freedom of Information Commission, Office of the Governor, Office of the Lt. Governor, Office of the Healthcare Advocate, Office of the Consumer Council, Office of Health Strategy, Office of Higher Education, Office of State Ethics, State Elections Enforcement Commission, and the Teacher Retirement Board.

TABLE 2: Current executive branch data on those who do not have an option to test and must be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.