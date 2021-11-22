Governor Lamont Provides Update on Executive Branch State Employee Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Requirement
Press Releases
11/22/2021
Governor Lamont Provides Update on Executive Branch State Employee Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Requirement
(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released updated data regarding compliance with his order requiring executive branch state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive weekly testing for the virus.
Overall compliance remains high with 95% of executive branch state employees either fully vaccinated or current in their weekly testing. The overall vaccination rate among the executive branch is 84%, which is an increase from the most recent update on October 22 when it was 80.8%. A total of 11% have been receiving weekly testing.
Among the 5% of executive branch employees who are not in compliance:
- 31 have been separated from state employment;
- 35 have been placed on unpaid leave;
- 42 are in process of being put on unpaid leave due to refusal to comply; and
- the remaining employees among the 5% not in compliance are late submitting their weekly test results but are working to comply with the requirements.
The judicial and legislative branches have each implemented vaccination and testing requirements among their employees, similar to the one implemented in the executive branch. Each branch of state government has been monitoring compliance and collecting data for those employees within their respective branches.
TABLE 1: Current executive branch data on vaccination, testing, and non-compliance rates among those who have the option to vaccinate or test.
|
Agency
|
Total Employees
|
Fully Vaccinated
|
% Fully Vaccinated
|
Testing
|
% Testing
|
Non-Compliant
|
% Non-Compliant
|
Dept of Correction
|
5444
|
3520
|
65%
|
1290
|
24%
|
634
|
12%
|
Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Svcs
|
3044
|
2721
|
89%
|
199
|
7%
|
124
|
4%
|
Dept of Transportation
|
2883
|
2468
|
86%
|
352
|
12%
|
63
|
2%
|
Dept of Children and Families
|
2800
|
2453
|
88%
|
201
|
7%
|
146
|
5%
|
Dept of Developmental Services
|
2361
|
2113
|
89%
|
169
|
7%
|
79
|
3%
|
Combined: Department of Education / CT Tech Education & Career System
|
2142
|
1846
|
86%
|
169
|
8%
|
127
|
6%
|
Dept of Social Services
|
1591
|
1383
|
87%
|
184
|
12%
|
24
|
2%
|
Dept Emergncy Srvc Pub Protect
|
1554
|
1289
|
83%
|
227
|
15%
|
38
|
2%
|
Dept Enrgy and Envir Prot
|
1189
|
1048
|
88%
|
80
|
7%
|
61
|
5%
|
Dept of Labor
|
912
|
798
|
88%
|
103
|
11%
|
11
|
1%
|
Dept of Admin Services
|
704
|
632
|
90%
|
62
|
9%
|
10
|
1%
|
Dept of Motor Vehicles
|
703
|
584
|
83%
|
91
|
13%
|
28
|
4%
|
Dept of Public Health
|
677
|
640
|
95%
|
30
|
4%
|
7
|
1%
|
Dept of Revenue Services
|
538
|
472
|
88%
|
60
|
11%
|
6
|
1%
|
Div of Criminal Justice
|
469
|
448
|
96%
|
19
|
4%
|
2
|
0%
|
Public Defender Services Comm
|
426
|
394
|
92%
|
29
|
7%
|
3
|
1%
|
Dept of Aging and Disability Srv
|
339
|
311
|
92%
|
19
|
6%
|
9
|
3%
|
Office of the Attorney General
|
298
|
282
|
95%
|
16
|
5%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dept Veterans Affairs
|
284
|
255
|
90%
|
18
|
6%
|
11
|
4%
|
Office of State Comptroller
|
264
|
240
|
91%
|
23
|
9%
|
1
|
0%
|
Dept of Consumer Protection
|
208
|
185
|
89%
|
22
|
11%
|
1
|
0%
|
Office of Policy and Management
|
151
|
142
|
94%
|
9
|
6%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dept of Insurance
|
146
|
132
|
90%
|
12
|
8%
|
2
|
1%
|
Office of State Treasurer
|
127
|
112
|
88%
|
14
|
11%
|
1
|
1%
|
Office of Early Childhood
|
121
|
111
|
92%
|
8
|
7%
|
2
|
2%
|
Dept of Banking
|
113
|
101
|
89%
|
12
|
11%
|
0
|
0%
|
Dept of Economic and Community Dev
|
104
|
97
|
93%
|
5
|
5%
|
2
|
2%
|
Agricultural Exp Station
|
102
|
99
|
97%
|
3
|
3%
|
0
|
0%
|
Military Department
|
101
|
92
|
91%
|
7
|
7%
|
2
|
2%
|
Small agencies with fewer than 100 employees*
|
722
|
678
|
94%
|
35
|
5%
|
9
|
1%
|
Total
|
30517
|
25646
|
84%
|
3468
|
11%
|
1403
|
5%
|
*Agencies with fewer than 100 employees include Office of Government Accountability, Connecticut State Library, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Secretary of the State, Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, Council on Environmental Quality, Connecticut Siting Council, Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture, Freedom of Information Commission, Office of the Governor, Office of the Lt. Governor, Office of the Healthcare Advocate, Office of the Consumer Council, Office of Health Strategy, Office of Higher Education, Office of State Ethics, State Elections Enforcement Commission, and the Teacher Retirement Board.
TABLE 2: Current executive branch data on those who do not have an option to test and must be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.
|
Agency
|
Total Employees
|
Fully Vaccinated
|
% Fully Vaccinated
|
Testing
|
% Testing
|
Non-Compliant
|
% Non-Compliant
|
Dept of Veterans Affairs
|
191
|
171
|
90%
|
15
|
8%
|
5
|
3%
|
Dept of Children and Families
|
299
|
270
|
90%
|
14
|
5%
|
15
|
5%
|
Dept of Developmental Services
|
954
|
880
|
92%
|
47
|
5%
|
27
|
3%
|
Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Services
|
2234
|
2003
|
90%
|
125
|
6%
|
106
|
5%
|
Total
|
3678
|
3324
|
90%
|
201
|
5%
|
153
|
4%
- Twitter: @GovNedLamont
- Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont