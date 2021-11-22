Submit Release
Governor Lamont Provides Update on Executive Branch State Employee Compliance With COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Requirement

Governor Ned Lamont

11/22/2021

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today released updated data regarding compliance with his order requiring executive branch state employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive weekly testing for the virus.

Overall compliance remains high with 95% of executive branch state employees either fully vaccinated or current in their weekly testing. The overall vaccination rate among the executive branch is 84%, which is an increase from the most recent update on October 22 when it was 80.8%. A total of 11% have been receiving weekly testing.

Among the 5% of executive branch employees who are not in compliance:

  • 31 have been separated from state employment;
  • 35 have been placed on unpaid leave;
  • 42 are in process of being put on unpaid leave due to refusal to comply; and
  • the remaining employees among the 5% not in compliance are late submitting their weekly test results but are working to comply with the requirements.

The judicial and legislative branches have each implemented vaccination and testing requirements among their employees, similar to the one implemented in the executive branch. Each branch of state government has been monitoring compliance and collecting data for those employees within their respective branches.

TABLE 1: Current executive branch data on vaccination, testing, and non-compliance rates among those who have the option to vaccinate or test.

Agency

Total Employees

Fully Vaccinated

% Fully Vaccinated

Testing

% Testing

Non-Compliant

% Non-Compliant

Dept of Correction

5444

3520

65%

1290

24%

634

12%

Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Svcs

3044

2721

89%

199

7%

124

4%

Dept of Transportation

2883

2468

86%

352

12%

63

2%

Dept of Children and Families

2800

2453

88%

201

7%

146

5%

Dept of Developmental Services

2361

2113

89%

169

7%

79

3%

Combined: Department of Education / CT Tech Education & Career System

2142

1846

86%

169

8%

127

6%

Dept of Social Services

1591

1383

87%

184

12%

24

2%

Dept Emergncy Srvc Pub Protect

1554

1289

83%

227

15%

38

2%

Dept Enrgy and Envir Prot

1189

1048

88%

80

7%

61

5%

Dept of Labor

912

798

88%

103

11%

11

1%

Dept of Admin Services

704

632

90%

62

9%

10

1%

Dept of Motor Vehicles

703

584

83%

91

13%

28

4%

Dept of Public Health

677

640

95%

30

4%

7

1%

Dept of Revenue Services

538

472

88%

60

11%

6

1%

Div of Criminal Justice

469

448

96%

19

4%

2

0%

Public Defender Services Comm

426

394

92%

29

7%

3

1%

Dept of Aging and Disability Srv

339

311

92%

19

6%

9

3%

Office of the Attorney General

298

282

95%

16

5%

0

0%

Dept Veterans Affairs

284

255

90%

18

6%

11

4%

Office of State Comptroller

264

240

91%

23

9%

1

0%

Dept of Consumer Protection

208

185

89%

22

11%

1

0%

Office of Policy and Management

151

142

94%

9

6%

0

0%

Dept of Insurance

146

132

90%

12

8%

2

1%

Office of State Treasurer

127

112

88%

14

11%

1

1%

Office of Early Childhood

121

111

92%

8

7%

2

2%

Dept of Banking

113

101

89%

12

11%

0

0%

Dept of Economic and Community Dev

104

97

93%

5

5%

2

2%

Agricultural Exp Station

102

99

97%

3

3%

0

0%

Military Department

101

92

91%

7

7%

2

2%

Small agencies with fewer than 100 employees*

722

678

94%

35

5%

9

1%

Total

30517

25646

84%

3468

11%

1403

5%

*Agencies with fewer than 100 employees include Office of Government Accountability, Connecticut State Library, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Secretary of the State, Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities, Council on Environmental Quality, Connecticut Siting Council, Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture, Freedom of Information Commission, Office of the Governor, Office of the Lt. Governor, Office of the Healthcare Advocate, Office of the Consumer Council, Office of Health Strategy, Office of Higher Education, Office of State Ethics, State Elections Enforcement Commission, and the Teacher Retirement Board.

TABLE 2: Current executive branch data on those who do not have an option to test and must be vaccinated unless they have a religious or medical exemption.

Agency

Total Employees

Fully Vaccinated

% Fully Vaccinated

Testing

% Testing

Non-Compliant

% Non-Compliant

Dept of Veterans Affairs

191

171

90%

15

8%

5

3%

Dept of Children and Families

299

270

90%

14

5%

15

5%

Dept of Developmental Services

954

880

92%

47

5%

27

3%

Dept of Mental Health and Addiction Services

2234

2003

90%

125

6%

106

5%

Total

3678

3324

90%

201

5%

153

4%

