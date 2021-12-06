St John the Baptist Public Schools and Global Geospatial Institute Celebrates GIS Day
GGI provides students with opportunities to learn about GIS Technology and solve real world problems.
Global Geospatial Institute Recognizes How Geographic Information System Technology Makes an Impact
This year, more than ever before, the work of GIS has helped the world better understand and mitigate the impacts of unprecedented crises, including climate change and COVID-19.”LA PLACE, LA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- St John the Baptist Public Schools, 4-H and Global Geospatial Institute celebrated GIS Day on Wednesday, November 17, 2021. These partnering organizations celebrated the innovative applications of geographic information system (GIS) technology in analysis, visualization, gaining insights into geospatial data, and thought leadership in the field of geospatial technologies.
— Jack Dangermond, the founder and president of Esri
Over 20 years ago, Jack Dangermond, the founder and president of Esri, envisioned people collaborating and sharing how GIS affects everyone. This led to the establishment of GIS Day, which was first observed in 1999. The explosion of geospatial technology since then has expanded that idea into a global event that shows how geography and the real-world applications of GIS are making a difference in business, government and society. It's a chance for organizations to share their accomplishments and inspire others to discover and use GIS.
Fran Harvey, Director of Global Geospatial Institute (GGI), the sponsoring organization of the GIS 4-H Tech Club in St. John the Baptist (SJTB) Public School, says what is a unique and a new component of this club is that it melds technology, GIS, with 4-H’s traditional youth governance and health nutrition programs. Global Geospatial Institute’s mission is to develop students into lifelong learners who will be able to live, compete and successfully function in a global society.
For the last 4 years that the Louisiana Department of Education, Jump Start Summers, have been offered St. John the Baptist has taken advantage of implementing and providing our high school students the opportunity to earn industry statewide credentials.
Just this past summer 2021, St. John the Baptist Public School partnered with Global Geospatial Institute and offered the GIS Entry Level course. All students who successfully finished the course earned a Geographic Information System (GIS) Entry Level Technician Industry Based Certification (IBC) credential. It was an honor and privilege to serve the students of SJBP with such an amazing opportunity and hopefully, we can continue the Jump Start programs for the future.
Ms. Magee, CTE District Coordinator, for St. John the Baptist Public School is quoted as saying “she is honored to continue its involvement with GIS in celebrating GIS DAY. We hope that this is a continuation of this past summer and are able to offer another group of students the opportunity to participate by joining the GIS 4-H Tech Club. Every year SJBP will strive to improve its involvement with industry partners and the Department of Education Jump Start Summers Program as it relates to Louisiana Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.”
This November, GGI and SJTB Public School and GIS 4-H Tech Club will join hundreds of organizations worldwide in hosting virtual gatherings that will celebrate the impactful work of GIS professionals and serve to ignite the imagination of the future innovators who will further advance global progress using GIS.
"GIS Day is a wonderful opportunity for professionals from around the world to get together to share the amazing things they are doing," said Dangermond. "This year, more than ever before, the work of GIS has helped the world better understand and mitigate the impacts of unprecedented crises, including climate change and COVID-19. Organizations across the globe are taking part in grassroots events that help celebrate geospatial science and how it impacts the real world for good. Our users should be proud of the work they do, which GIS Day is meant to showcase."
For more information on how Global Geospatial Institute is innovating through the application of GIS, visit gisdaylouisiana.com.
About Global Geospatial Institute
Global Geospatial Institute (GGI) provides parents, students, and teachers the support they need to succeed in the field of study, geospatial technology. By offering spatial education though state-of-the-art technology, GGI strives to put Geographic Information System (GIS) and Remote Sensing (RS) technology in the hands of as many students as it can. GGI offers the only GIS Industry Based Certification Program for high school students.
By utilizing hands-on project-based learning, real world problem solving and service learning, GGI aims to provide students with a future career track. GGI starts by introducing GIS to K-12, especially middle school students, in a variety of ways. High school students can then register for a GIS course to ultimately obtain a GIS IBC (Industry-Based Certification). Recently, the GIS IBC has been promoted into eleven (11) Jump Start 2.0 Pathways; to name a few, Manufacturing Construction Crafts and Logistics Pathway and Environmental Protection and Sustainability Pathway. Global Geospatial Institute is the only industry accredited program in the State of Louisiana that prepares high school students and lifelong learners with the tools they need to advance in workforce development and compete in a global job market. Learn more at gginstitute.org
