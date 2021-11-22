Governor Ducey, Volunteers Distribute Turkeys To Families In Need

Approx. 1,000 Turkeys Going To Families In South Phoenix

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey today joined HeroZona, Sons of the American Legion and volunteers for the 18th Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, benefitting approximately 1,000 Arizona families in need this holiday season.

“It took teamwork to persevere through all the challenges of COVID-19, and events like the Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway show us all that Arizona will have that same sense of camaraderie for decades to come,” said Governor Ducey. “I’m grateful to HeroZona, Sons of the American Legion, community partners and all the volunteers who came together today to help make sure Arizona’s families in need can enjoy their Thanksgiving celebrations.”

The Governor joined HeroZona Founding Chairman AP Powell and approximately 50 volunteers for the drive-thru event, held at the American Legion Post #65 in Phoenix.

“We want to make sure that underserved families in South Phoenix have the opportunity to enjoy Thanksgiving with their loved ones — no matter their circumstances,” said Powell. “With the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway, we are able to reach more community members in need and help them put food on the table this holiday season. I thank Governor Ducey, our team at HeroZona, the Sons of the American Legion and all the volunteers who took time today to support fellow Arizonans.”

###