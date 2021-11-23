Trish Duggan will speak alongside Apple co-founder and others at the 'Game Changers Fest' for Colombian entrepreneurs

Trish Duggan will share her story of how she built a successful career in a variety of business endeavors at Columbia's Game Changers Fest 2021.

You must set goals for yourself. Next, you must know that your goal is possible. Instead of telling yourself why you can’t, figure out all the reasons how you can achieve your goal.” — Trish Duggan

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trish Duggan, artist, humanitarian and billionaire entrepreneur will share her story of how she built a successful career in a variety of business endeavors at Columbia's Game Changers Fest 2021.

The Game Changers Fest 2021, is an event dedicated to creating inspiration, innovation, culture and entrepreneurship in today's youth. The conference will take place between November 23, 24 and 25 in Bogotá Columbia with the aim of encouraging the country's next generation of entrepreneurs to change their ways of thinking, business habits and driving force behind their ideas.

When asked to share what she considered the most important piece of advice for a young entrepreneurs and future “Game Changers” as the conference calls them, Ms. Duggan stated, “ First of all, in order to win a game you must have a goal. If you do not have goals you don't have a future. You must set goals for yourself. Next, you must know that your goal is possible. Instead of telling yourself why you can’t, figure out all the reasons how you can achieve your goal.”

Some of the most successful and recognized businessmen and businesswomen in the world will share their experiences during the three days of the event. Other notable speakers will include Steve Wozniak, co-founder of the American technology company Apple; Grant Cardone, CEO of Cardone Enterprises; and Vick Tipnes, creator of Blackstone.

The event will also focus on topics such as digital marketing, internet sales as well as the lifestyle tips and successful skills recommended by entrepreneurs to become a game changer. The virtual event can be Those interested can find more information at https://gamechangers.com.co/ #GameChangersFest