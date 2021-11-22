Nebraska DMV Receives Award for Government Partnership

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles was presented an award for Excellence in Government Partnership for its work with the Nebraska State Patrol on the iROC Preclearance System.

The iROC (Intelligent Roadside Operations Computer) Preclearance System is a new and innovative system used on Interstate 80 to screen commercial trucks using cameras, underground sensors, and specialized software. The new system was recognized by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) as a regional winner of the Excellence in Government Partnership Award at an annual conference in Indianapolis this week.

The new iROC system weighs trucks as they drive at Interstate driving speeds. It also screens and logs other important information about each truck, including license plate numbers, registration information, and even tire anomalies. The iROC software can flag potential violations while allowing compliant vehicles to continue traveling without stopping at a weigh station.

Among the benefits the new system has provided include more efficient use of time and resources by weigh station officers and a reduction of debris from blown tires on the Interstate thanks to the Tire Anomaly and Classification System implemented as a part of iROC.

“This partnership between the DMV and the Nebraska State Patrol not only allows our respective agencies to operate more efficiently,” said Rhonda Lahm, Director of the Nebraska DMV. “It also makes doing business in Nebraska easier for the trucking industry and keeps our highways safer for all drivers.”

The iROC Preclearance System is currently active at the weigh station on the westbound lane of Interstate 80 between Omaha and Lincoln, and at the weigh station on the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near North Platte.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation also participated in the implementation of the iROC Preclearance System.

