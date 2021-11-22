Livestream leads to ‘leaked recordings, chilled expression’

(Subscription required) Allowing the public to livestream court proceedings will lead to leaked recordings, chilled courtroom expression, and impede witness testimony, the Los Angeles County Superior Court told the state Supreme Court Friday in response to a petition to restore remote access.
