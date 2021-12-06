Bron Williams The Bias Specialist Billionaires in Boxers

Bron Williams has had an intriguing life which has seen her working with the destitute in Nauru and has also led a school dedicated to kids with special needs.

The reality is all of us are biased from the smallest child to the oldest adult; it’s part of how we think. It’s part of being a human being and it does have some difficult consequences.” — Bron Williams