Landgraf Hosts Town Hall in Monahans

by: Rep. Landgraf, Brooks
11/22/2021

ODESSA — State Representative Brooks Landgraf (Odessa) hosted a town hall on Thursday evening in Monahans at the Ward County Event Center. During the event, Rep. Landgraf provided an update on actions taken by the Texas legislature in 2021 and fielded questions from those in attendance. This was the second of four town halls that Landgraf is scheduled to host in November and December, one in each of the four counties he serves as a member of the Texas House of Representatives.

“Ward County is a special place filled with great people,” Landgraf said. “I’m always impressed by the turnout we get in Ward County. I know everyone has busy lives, being pulled in a million directions, so I’m very thankful to all of the folks who joined us at the town hall.”

Landgraf fielded questions regarding, among other things, the state’s ramped up border security, federal vaccine mandate concerns, broadband development, and his work to secure transportation funding for the Permian Basin.

“The goal of these town halls is to have an open, honest, family-type discussion, and I think we accomplished that tonight at the beautiful Ward County Event Center. I want to thank Pappy’s BBQ for providing an incredible meal and Teresa Burnet for all of her help getting this town hall put together,” Landgraf concluded.

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E1.324

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0546

(512) 463-8067 Fax

(432) 332-0937

