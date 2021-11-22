Submit Release
Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Noah Valenstein to the Biscayne Bay Commission

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Noah Valenstein to the Biscayne Bay Commission.

Noah Valenstein

Valenstein, of Tallahassee, is the founder of Brightwater Strategies and a Senior Advisor at the American Flood Coalition. Previously, he was Secretary of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the state’s Chief Resilience Officer. Valenstein earned his bachelor’s degree in environmental policy from the University of Florida and his juris doctor from the Florida State University College of Law.

