Update - DCI Investigating Appanoose County Officer Involved Shooting

November 22, 2021

Centerville, Iowa - DCI agents continue to investigate the circumstances that lead to the November 21 officer-involved shooting in rural Appanoose County.

The DCI has identified the person killed as 45 year old Kevin Arbogast of Centerville. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

This is an on-going investigation. Additional information will be released in the coming days.