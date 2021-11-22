PennDOT Invites Public to Comment on I-80 North Fork Bridge Replacement

Indiana, PA - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is hosting an on-demand virtual public meeting for the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project from noon on Nov. 22 to Dec. 22, 2021. The meeting can be accessed online by visiting www.penndot.gov/i80NorthFork. An in-person public open house will also take place on Dec. 15 at Hickory Grove Elementary School in Brookville.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges Project is a candidate for bridge tolling through the Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership Initiative (MBP3I), as part of the PennDOT Pathways Program. The Pathways program seeks to identify potential alternative funding solutions for transportation in the state. Under the initiative, tolls collected would be used for the bridges' construction, maintenance and operation.

The virtual public meeting includes new information about PennDOT's planned tolling approach for the two candidate bridges on the western end of I-80: North Fork in Jefferson County and Canoe Creek in Clarion County. Initially, each bridge was proposed for tolling in both directions, but based on public feedback and the proximity of the bridges, PennDOT will pursue one-way tolling at each of the bridges. This means that traffic would be tolled westbound at North Fork and eastbound at Canoe Creek. This reduces the number of tolls drivers would have to pay on I-80, as well as overall diversions and the need for additional tolling infrastructure.

Additional information about the project, its planned improvements and impacts, potential tolling implementation, environmental studies and mitigation, and schedule are available for review in the public meeting. PennDOT encourages everyone to review the materials and provide input on the information presented.

The I-80 North Fork Bridges, which cross over the North Fork Redbank Creek and Water Plant Road in Brookville Borough and Pine Creek Township in Jefferson County, were built in 1962 and most recently rehabilitated in 2013. The eastbound bridge is in poor condition and the westbound bridge is in fair condition. Both bridges are reaching the end of their serviceable lifespan. The project includes the replacement and realignment of the North Fork Bridges on I-80, as well as the replacement of the dual I-80 bridges over Jenks Street and the Richardsville Road bridges over I-80, and other improvements.

The project team will be accepting comments throughout the duration of the comment period, which ends at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021. Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via the below methods. All comments will receive equal consideration regardless of the method of submission.

Email: i80NorthFork@pa.gov

Hotline: (814) 796-5009

Mail: PennDOT District 10, Attn: 1-80 North Fork Bridges Project, 2550 Oakland Avenue, Indiana, PA 15701-3388

The public can also attend an in-person public open house for the project on Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hickory Grove Elementary School, 304 Jenks St., in Brookville. At this open house, participants will have the opportunity to learn more and speak with members of the project team. The public can drop by any time during the open house at their convenience.

Those who would like to request translation services for the I-80 North Fork Bridges Project can reach out via the project email at i80NorthFork@pa.gov or hotline number, (814) 796-5009. Si usted desea solicitar servicios de traducción para el Proyecto de Puentes I-80 North Fork, por favor contacte al correo electrónico del proyecto i80NorthFork@pa.gov o llame a la línea directa del proyecto (814) 796-5009.

