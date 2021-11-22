PennDOT Celebrates Completion of Front Street Project

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held a ribbon cutting event today to celebrate the completion of the Front Street project in Clearfield. The event was held at Shaw Park in downtown Clearfield, next to the Clearfield Borough building.

The project featured water line replacements, reconstruction of Front Street, drainage improvements, new sidewalk, and traffic signal upgrades. Through PennDOT Connects, Clearfield Borough and its leadership offered input throughout the design of the project and then assisted with coordination and cooperation throughout the construction of the project.

“We are thrilled to join Clearfield Borough today to celebrate the completion of the special project, said PennDOT District 2 Executive Tom Zurat. “Through the PennDOT Connects program, we’ve been able to address Borough concerns, keep the wants and needs of local residents in mind, and really incorporate the community into project decisions that impacted them. Our completion on Front Street is something to be proud of.”

The Department of Transportation shows its commitment to bettering our transportation system and our communities with collaborative planning through PennDOT Connects. The PennDOT Connects program helps us find creative solutions to sustain and expand mobility. It also helps us improve our planning process to reflect changing demographics and technological innovation.

The full PennDOT Connects Policy (PDF) includes collaboration requirements and planning considerations, as well as the implementation timeline and more.

Speakers at today’s event included Director of Community Development and Regional Planning for the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission Amy Kessler, Mayor-elect of Clearfield Borough Mason Strouse, Jeff Muth, project superintendent of Francis J. Palo, Inc., and Tom Zurat, P.E. District Executive for PennDOT District 2.

Information about infrastructure in District 2, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D2Results

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 Timothy Nebgen, 814-765-0598

# # #