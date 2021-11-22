Submit Release
New Phone Number for Bar Admissions

The Office of Bar Admissions now has its own phone number.  The new number is (803)734-1317.  Please use this number instead of (803)734-1080.  And remember the Office of Bar Admissions takes phone calls on weekdays between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

