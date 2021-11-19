2021-11-19 08:45:47.3 Fulton Woman in Disbelief After Winning $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-11-19 08:45:47.3

A Fulton woman was in shock after finding out she won $50,000 in the Oct. 30 Powerball drawing.

She had purchased a ticket at MDC 97, 500 Highway 54 South in Fulton, and decided to stop the next day to check her numbers.

“We check it at the store, and suddenly the music is playing and it’s telling me I won,” she shared. “The lady working there told me I had won $50,000, and I couldn’t believe it.”

It wasn’t until she claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters on Nov. 5 that the win began to sink in.

“We brought it up to Jefferson City and the woman working there said, ‘Yes, you’ve won $50,000!’” the winner said. “I couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe it!”

Powerball is a $2 per play multi-state Draw Game with drawings held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 p.m. All current and past winning numbers can be found at MOLottery.com.

The winning numbers for the Oct. 30 drawing were 5, 23, 28, 43 and 56 with a Powerball number of 19.

In FY21, players in Callaway County won more than $8.4 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $825,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $799,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.