THE MOST RACIALLY & CULTURALLY DIVERSE TEDX EVENT IN CALIFORNIA— El Segundo, CA, Saturday, December 4, 2021

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
On Saturday, December 4, in El Segundo, along with 11 other revolutionary women speakers, a Sierra Leone Princess will be sharing her story on the most racially and culturally diverse TEDx Stage in the State of California. This TEDxDelthorneWomen event is from 2 pm to 5 pm, at: Cross Campus — 840 Apollo Street, Suite 100, El Segundo, CA 90245

In addition to a Sierra Leone Princess whose incredible life story is being adapted into a major motion picture by Disney Studios, TEDxDelthorneWomen will also feature a 110-time marathoner; an Afro-Indigenous poet of the year; a multidisciplinary artist who performed with the Bernie Sanders campaign; a Black professor and therapist destigmatizing mental health; An Afghan-American activist sharing the grief of her people, and more.

Seating/tickets are limited to 100. Tickets are still available at: www.TEDxDelthorneWomen.com. For more information: (949) 254-3538 or TEDxDelthorneWomen@gmail.com.

About TEDxDelthorneWomen
At TEDxDelthorneWomen, TEDTalks and live speakers will combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events, including ours, are self-organized. These events are organized by passionate people volunteering that time to uncover new ideas and the latest research that spark conversations in their communities.

With our event theme, Revolutionize, we're about shining a light on the voices that are reimagining a new and just society through a revolutionary lens. Not just from a space of dismantling tired, old concepts and fighting oppressive views, but those who are implanting fresh seeds rooted in new imaginings, curiosity and right relationship.

About

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events. With a client list that reads like the Who’s Who of the entertainment, political, and business worlds, LAJ has all the essentials to make your publicity and special event wishes come true.

lynnallenjeterandassociates.com

